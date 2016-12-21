Editorial: One Florida lawmaker's effort to help prisons

A South Florida legislator continues to make a positive difference in Florida’s prison system. It’s a testament to the work still left to be done and to what can be achieved when public officials put politics aside and tackle tough issues for the good of the state.

Rep. David Richardson, a Miami Beach Democrat, has spent the past year inspecting youth offender prisons. He has visited scores of facilities and talked with hundreds of inmates, bringing a fresh eye to a range of problems, from gang violence and officer abuse to unsafe living conditions for inmates. As Mary Ellen Klas of the Times/Herald Tallahassee bureau recently reported, Richardson made a visit to Columbia Correctional near Lake City last month. He randomly visited with inmates arranged in two-person cells, and he was amazed at what he heard.

Toilets didn't flush. Heating systems were broken. Showers didn't work, and cell windows were jammed shut. Despite being a stranger and holding court in a group setting, the inmates didn't hold back and showed no fear of retaliation. "The conditions were horrific — unfit for human habitation," Richardson said. And he was struck as much by the inmates' desire to talk as the problems themselves. "I've done this long enough to know adult males never want to talk to an outsider in a group."

Richardson has made use of a state law that allows lawmakers to have unfettered access to the prison system. And he has used that window into the system to push for real results, working in cooperation with Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones to try to address problems before they reach the boiling point.

"It's the little things that tend to be causation of unrest and riots," he said. In the past six months, the Florida Department of Corrections has had to quell at least six "major disturbances" and numerous other incidents within the prison system. The most recent riot occurred Nov. 29 at Franklin Correctional in the Panhandle, the fourth this year and the site of the most destructive outburst in recent memory.

Richardson wrote Jones after his visit to Columbia, asking that the inmates be moved until the problems were fixed. As has been the case with other episodes, the department fast-tracked work orders to fix the problems. But the agency lacks the resources to respond in a proactive way. Jones told the Times/Herald that a new system is in place to catch up on maintenance as the Legislature allocates more money. But the backlog is overwhelming. Staff shortages are acute and starting salaries are low. The net effect is the department has to prioritize. And it plans to outsource more work to contractors.

Richardson's commitment to bring light and a level of decency to Florida's prison system, and the relationship he and Jones and her staff have developed over time, are commendable. They have helped to improve safety both inside and outside the prison system. But these are festering problems; it shouldn't take one legislator to call out the need for reforming the prison system's management culture or paying for its maintenance needs. Gov. Rick Scott and the Republican-led Legislature need to show more leadership. Richardson and Jones are not addressing isolated problems as much as a pattern — and it's time state leaders listened and responded appropriately.