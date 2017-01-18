Editorial: Port Tampa Bay cruises forward

Tampa is growing its cruise ship business, turning what is a logistical challenge into a new business opportunity. It's an encouraging sign as Port Tampa Bay becomes more of a player downtown and in the regional economy.

As Tampa Bay Times staff writer Justine Griffin reported this week, the port is poised to serve 1 million cruise passengers for the first time this year. That would be a big achievement given the height restrictions of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, which limits the size of ships entering Tampa Bay, and the stiff competition from other ports in Florida, which are better positioned to capitalize on the lucrative cruise business. Tampa is building its business not by attracting new mega-ships but by attracting refurbished, smaller ships that offer a more personal experience to nearby ports, from Key West to throughout the Western Caribbean.

In 2016, the port handled 813,800 passengers. For the first quarter of the 2017 fiscal year that began Oct. 1 — in line with the busy winter cruise season — the port welcomed 239,301 passengers, a 3 percent increase over fiscal 2016. More ships will set sail out of Tampa Bay this year, too — the number of cruise liners has grown from five seasonal and year-round ships to seven this year, including the addition of the Royal Caribbean Empress of the Seas, which will be among the first to sail to Havana, beginning in April.

This development reflects the state's population growth and an improved economy. But it also speaks to how well port officials created and executed a plan to build a niche cruise market in Tampa. By targeting smaller ships, Tampa can appeal to those seeking a more intimate cruise experience, or those wanting more affordable cruising options closer to home. The bay area port is also more convenient than South Florida to many travelers from the Southeast who can easily reach it by flying into Tampa International Airport.

The port was right to pursue a strategy to build Tampa's cruise industry without requiring the expense of investing in new infrastructure to accommodate the mega-ships. Replacing the Skyway, which has a remaining lifespan of nearly 50 years, with a higher bridge could have cost $2 billion. Building a new terminal off the southern coast of Pinellas County to allow ships to avoid the bridge entirely would have cost about $650 million. Neither option made sense, and the port served taxpayers and the region's economy by pursuing a strategy that was more practical and easier on the environment.

The port is also looking to make a bigger imprint on the area economy by renovating old docks and other underutilized space in the Channel District, creating a dynamic environment on the downtown waterfront. The plan would complement Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik's plan to remake 40 nearby acres into a mixed-use project of residences, shops, restaurants and parks. The port is following through on a sound approach to its core business, and positioning itself to better utilize the public land it controls. That's a testament to the port seeing the big picture and playing its appropriate role in the region's economy.