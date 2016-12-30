Editorial: Responding to the Russian hack

It will take months if not years to fully understand the damage Russia caused with its election-year hacking of U.S. computer systems. But President Barack Obama sent a strong message of condemnation Thursday with a sweeping set of sanctions aimed at curbing future cyberattacks against Western targets. The administration also penalized Russia for its harassment of U.S. diplomats in Moscow. This was an appropriate response to the theft of American data and to the risk and indignities posed to the nation's diplomats. Now it's up to Congress and the incoming Trump administration to explore whether even tougher measures are warranted.

The administration imposed sanctions on Russia's two main intelligence services and on four top officers and three companies that provide support to Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, which U.S. intelligence believes was behind the hacking attacks against the Democratic National Committee and other American political groups. The administration also ordered the expulsion of 35 diplomats based in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco whom it suspects are Russian spies. It closed two estates Russia owns in New York and Maryland that officials said were not merely retreats for Russian diplomats in the United States but bases for spying operations. In addition, Obama issued an executive order that gives him and his successors additional room to retaliate for any hacking into the elections systems of America or its allies.

This is a measured response to the determination by U.S. intelligence services that Russia hacked into American computer systems with the goal, in part, of tilting the election in favor of Donald Trump. Investigators found that Russia hacked into systems used by both the Democratic and Republican parties — but leaked emails embarrassing only to the Democrats and to Trump's rival for president, Hillary Clinton.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security released evidence Thursday of malware and other digital fingerprints pointing to Russian involvement. A more detailed report ordered by Obama is expected in several weeks, though officials are debating how much material to make public. While it's wise to keep the methods used to counter cyberattacks classified, the United States should disclose as much of the story as possible. The New York Times already reported on the sluggish response by the U.S. government and Democratic groups to the early reports of Russian hacking. The point of full disclosure is not to lay blame, but to improve the security of computer systems in the public and private sectors as America — and the world — moves more personal and business data to the online environment.

Trump has dismissed the assessment of U.S. intelligence that Russia was involved, but Thursday appeared open to hear the case. While calling for the nation to "move on," Trump also said he would meet next week with U.S. intelligence officials to be briefed on their findings. It is encouraging the president-elect finally wants to hear the facts. Whether he follows where they lead him is another thing. Vladimir Putin made a brilliant tactical move Friday by putting tradition aside and vowing not to deport U.S. diplomats in retaliation. This is clearly aimed at softening up a new president who has already signaled a policy of appeasement with Russia.

Regardless of Russia's intent with hacking, who benefited and even the size of the operation, all Americans should be outraged. The theft of private documents and personal conversations by a foreign power, and during the course of an American election, is a violation of law, the nation's territorial integrity and the trust that must exist between the superpowers in the nuclear age. It's not time to "move on" — it's time to find out what happened, to punish all responsible and to upgrade the nation's computer systems with better security in mind. Congress should examine Russia's hacking, and Trump as president should follow through with sanctions and reforms that rise to the level of this sinister attack.