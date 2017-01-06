Editorial: Rethink Tampa's downtown library space

Tampa’s John F. Germany Public Library has all the basics but lacks charm and a functional public space. The city is exploring replacing the library’s annex and auditorium with something that could draw more visitors.

For all its new parks, bars and residential towers, downtown Tampa lacks one amenity that has become a signature draw in other progressive cities nationwide: an exciting library. The John F. Germany Public Library has all the basics — size, location, decent parking — but no presence, charm or functional public space. The city, though, is exploring an idea that could work: demolishing the library's annex and auditorium and replacing the two aging and ugly structures with something that could draw more visitors. A park could reinvent the library as a marquee setting in a growing downtown.

The Germany library is a clump of three mismatched buildings situated just off the I-275 interchange onto Ashley Drive. It is, for many travelers, the first building they see driving into downtown Tampa, and it is both hard to overlook and easy to forget. While the main building with its rising columns has some sense of stature, the annex and auditorium directly to the west are largely out of sight and completely out of character. The concrete structures wall off the Hillsborough River only one block away and add nothing but glare to passing motorists and trapped heat to the city's carbon footprint.

In short, the buildings have neither form nor function. The auditorium — squat, domed and resembling a moon rock — was accurately described by Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn as "nasty." As Tampa Bay Times staff writer Richard Danielson recently reported, it cannot host large gatherings, offers poor access to the disabled and is effectively useless in bad weather — such as during the summer afternoon rains — because its entrance is exposed.

The city-county library system is freeing up space that could allow both buildings to be closed, creating a possibility to turn the city-owned property into new space near the Riverwalk. "We could turn it into a park. There's all kinds of things we could do," Buckhorn said.

A park would be a fitting and attractive use of the publicly owned land. Nestled beside the main library, it could be a quiet and peaceful location to read, a gathering spot for library events and a green oasis between an otherwise busy grid of streets surrounded by parking garages and offices. To the west, the park would overlook the river and the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, a perfect spot to gather before plays, shows and concerts. It would give the main library a much-needed splash of color and warmth, and bring a rich and fresh environment to a part of downtown that the city bills as the arts district.

The new bars and museums are nice, but downtown also needs more public space that is free, inviting and accessible to people of all ages. With cafes, rental bike kiosks and other new amenities nearby, the park could breathe new life and conversation into the library, raising its profile and furthering its public mission.

Buckhorn should seriously consider keeping the land in public hands and replacing the buildings with a park. As it would serve a different purpose than the large, active parks on both banks of the river, the city would not have to overspend on bells and whistles. This could be another unique feature in this growing urban core, a space that marries the body and mind. It would add value and distinction to a sliver of city property that would be one of its kind downtown.