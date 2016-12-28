Editorial: Russia's doping disgrace

The magnitude of the cheating is as stunning as Russia’s feckless response to the scandal. Several hundred athletes in more than two dozens sports are believed to have been involved.

After months of denials, and years of covering it up, Russia conceded for the first time this week that it engaged in a vast conspiracy to conceal doping among its Olympic athletes. The admission is stunning for the degree of corruption it exposed at the pinnacle of international sports. And Russia is continuing to beggar belief by insisting that this was not a government-sponsored scandal. Anti-doping regulators and the International Olympic Committee should demand a fuller accounting from Russia and a slate of reforms to keep it from happening again.

In several days of interviews with the New York Times, which published an exhaustive account of the doping accusations in May, the acting director general of Russia's anti-doping agency, Anna Antseliovich, described the years' worth of cheating as "an institutional conspiracy." She acknowledged virtually the entire story that Russia's former anti-doping chief told the newspaper in May: That Russia provided performance-enhancing drugs to its athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, that Russian staff and members of the nation's intelligence services tampered with urine samples, and that the nation's sports leaders covered it all up.

The magnitude of the cheating is as stunning as Russia's feckless response to the scandal. Several hundred athletes in more than two dozens sports are believed to have been involved. Speaking to the New York Times in May, the country's former anti-doping lab chief, Grigory Rodchenkov, said he had participated in a massive state-sponsored operation in Sochi to swap out tainted urine, with the goal of boosting Russia beyond its Olympic rivals in a display of national pride on home soil. His story aligned with the findings of a special investigator for the World Anti-Doping Agency, who reported "beyond a reasonable doubt" the Russian government was involved. The fake results benefited more than a dozen Russian medal winners in Sochi, and the ensuing investigation led to the barring of one-third of the Russian delegation to the Rio Olympics this summer and all Russians to the Paralympics.

Still, Russian authorities deny any state involvement. Vitaly Smirnov, an official appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to reform the anti-doping system, issued a broad denial of any state support for doping, and tried to pin blame on individual athletes. "We have to find those reasons why young sportsmen are taking doping," he said. That preposterous statement reflects how dishonest the Russians are about who is responsible. These athletes are doping because they are expected to win and because they knew there was no threat of being discovered or punished. Smirnov also said he would move forward rather than focus on who was to blame. This looks like a damage-control effort to spare Putin embarrassment, to conceal the scope of doping in the nation's sports programs and to rehabilitate Russia's standing with the Olympic committee.

The anti-doping agency needs to ensure that Russian testing is more secure, transparent and overseen by an independent body with investigative powers. This was — as Russia admitted — a full-fledged conspiracy by the nation's sporting institutions to cheat. Just as with the hacking by Russia of American computer systems during the presidential campaign, it is hard to conceive of an operation succeeding so smoothly without the direction of the Kremlin. Until the reforms prove themselves, the Olympic committee should not allow Russian athletes into any Games. That would only reward bad behavior and invite these abuses to continue. International competition exists to honor national achievement. It loses all value by becoming a venue for countries to disgrace themselves.