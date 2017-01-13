Editorial: Separating Trump's public duties, private profits

Donald Trump is taking positive steps toward putting some distance between his vast business holdings and the presidency. But he hasn't gone nearly far enough, and the billionaire will be dogged by questions about conflicts of interest that will undermine his administration unless he makes a greater effort and is more transparent. Contrary to the president-elect's assertions, the public does care about Trump disclosing his tax returns and potentially profiting from the presidency.

In a typically chaotic news conference last week, Trump announced some smart changes. His lawyer said the Trump Organization has canceled about 30 foreign deals, and there will be no new foreign business agreements during Trump's presidency. Profits from his hotels that come from foreign governments will be forwarded to the U.S. Treasury, so the new Trump hotel not far from the White House will not be a moneymaking annex as quarters for diplomats and heads of state. Taken at face value, these changes suggest Trump recognizes the importance of appearances and the need to reassure voters he does not see the presidency as just another way to enhance his business brand.

But Trump falls far short of creating appropriate space between himself and his business. He said he will give up all oversight of his company and place those assets in a trust. But the trust will be run by his two adult sons rather than by an independent business executive. It's hard to imagine dad will be content with only general information about profits and losses. It's also hard to imagine that business interests and foreign governments still won't be tempted to offer sweet deals to the company to ingratiate themselves with the president. This fools no one, even with the promise of a new ethics officer at the Trump Organization to look out for conflicts of interest.

It's no wonder the director of the Office of Government Ethics finds the Trump plan unacceptable and suggests it would open the president to "suspicions of corruption.'' Walter Shaub is right that the best approach would be for Trump to sell his assets. But his holdings are more vast and complicated than those of any other modern president, and their value is directly tied to the family name.

The best antiseptic now would be more openness. Trump should release his tax returns and quit claiming he has to wait for the completion of a federal audit. The trust should be run by an independent business executive, not his sons. And the new ethics officer at the Trump Organization should release regular public reports about the assets in the trust and all significant transactions.

The president-elect has made some positive moves to address potential conflicts of interest, and the ideal solutions appear unreachable. But there is more work to be done to raise confidence that Trump will be focusing solely on the public's interest in the Oval Office and not keeping one eye on his own bottom line.