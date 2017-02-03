Editorial: Smart changes for youth football

With participation in youth football declining because of safety concerns, leaders of the sport's governing body have announced well-considered changes to the way the game can be played that make it safer for kids. A lower-impact version of football should help protect young players from long-term health risks while preserving the sport's popularity. Making these changes is a smart response.

USA Football unveiled a format this week, called modified tackle, that more closely resembles flag football. Among the rule changes: teams would field six to nine players instead of 11; the field would be smaller; and players would start plays in a crouch rather than a three-point stance. The result, it's hoped, would be fewer pileups, slower speeds and a generally less violent game.

The ramifications are serious. More than 1 million kids across the United States between ages 6 and 12 play tackle football, the very ages at which experts say kids are most vulnerable to long-term brain injuries. Studies have found a greater risk of memory and cognitive problems among athletes who took up the game before age 12. Because children's brains grow so rapidly, repeated blows can stunt development. And with the NFL's acknowledgement of the connection between on-field trauma and a debilitating brain disease suffered by many players, parents have taken notice. Since 2009, participation in youth football is down 20 percent.

Many parents want to instill an appreciation for sports and an active lifestyle in their kids early on. Youth football provides that. But it shouldn't put kids at risk of health problems later in life. USA Football's efforts acknowledge that and can help make the game safer.