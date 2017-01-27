Editorial: Spotting an unfair cable fee

When Charter Communications completed its takeover of Bright House Networks last year, cable and Internet customers experienced a reasonably smooth transition, with no reports of widespread outages. But mergers are never totally seamless, and a $9.99 "wifi activation" fee has been appearing on customer bills. Charter, which operates locally under the brand name Spectrum, has apologized and vowed to waive the fee, but all customers should check their bills.

It started with a single customer in Clearwater who noticed the fee and contacted Spectrum, which explained that the charge should only apply to new customers, not those the company inherited from Bright House. But the Clearwater woman had been a Bright House subscriber, as had several others who contacted the Times after they saw the first news report and checked their bills. The number of affected customers has continued to grow, with the company dutifully promising refunds.

It's a far cry from the disastrous takeover last spring of Frontier Communications from Verizon. When that changeover took effect April 1, customers throughout Tampa Bay woke up to dead signals, silent phone lines and dark television screens. The service seemed to improve only with scrutiny from Attorney General Pam Bondi's office, which received hundreds of customer complaints.

Spectrum's headaches are nowhere near that scale, and the company should contain the damage by issuing refunds promptly.