Editorial: Tampa Bay leaders to watch in the new year

Some are new faces. Others are familiar but new to their leadership positions. They are Republicans, Democrats and nonpartisans. All are Tampa Bay leaders to watch in 2017 who will have a significant impact in the region.

Gregory L. Parkes

Bishop, Diocese of St. Petersburg

The new leader of Tampa Bay's half-million Roman Catholics, Bishop Gregory L. Parkes, faces several challenges when he takes over the Diocese of St. Petersburg on Wednesday. Parkes needs to continue rebuilding public faith in the church in the wake of the priest sexual abuse scandal. He also should look for ways to expand the church's reach and influence in the five bay area counties that comprise the diocese. His predecessor, Bishop Robert N. Lynch, used the pulpit judiciously to focus the community on issues of broad concern, from homelessness to serving the poor. Parkes will need time to find his voice, and he could use the example of Pope Francis to foster strong parishes and interfaith unity. Parkes' roots in the bay area give him an appreciation for the diversity of the region and the spiritual and social needs that come with urban growth. His efforts at broadening the church's appeal as the Catholic faith competes for people's time and attention will test both his communication skills and his message.

Tamara Shamburger

Hillsborough School Board

Eileen Long

Pinellas School Board

Two new Tampa Bay school board members could play key roles in shaping the work of the area's largest school districts. Hillsborough County's newest school board member, Tamara Shamburger, faces the biggest challenge — helping her largely minority district in east Tampa overcome racial disparities in academics and discipline even as the district looks at multimillion-dollar cuts to stave off a financial crisis. Shamburger will need to seek support from activists and board colleagues to ensure the schools in her area — some of the lowest-performing in the county — receive their fair share in this tight budgetary environment.

Eileen Long's North Pinellas district is a long way from the district's struggling elementary schools in south St. Petersburg that are predominately poor and black. But she could make it clear that improving those schools and others that are falling behind is a countywide issue, not just a St. Petersburg challenge. Long has a strong teaching background, children in public school and experience as an active union member. Her recent experience and passion should bring new energy to the board and a renewed commitment by the district to help teachers succeed in the most challenging situations.

Andrew Warren

Hillsborough state attorney

Andrew Warren ended Mark Ober's 16 years as Hillsborough state attorney by vowing to reshape the local criminal justice system, putting an emphasis on rehabilitation to curb the cycle of crime. Warren will need the cooperation of other agencies involved at the courthouse to deliver on these reforms, from law enforcement and the public defender to the judiciary and nonprofits. That will be a tall order, given that Warren is a relative newcomer to the area who has spent most of his career in the federal court system. Warren has moved quickly to put a new executive team into place, and he is reaching out to the political establishment to find solutions that work. He also promises to be more visible. Warren will need a data-driven approach to address racial profiling and disparities in prosecution. But if he succeeds in Hillsborough — a large, diverse urban county — the reforms could be a model across the state.

Janet Long

Pinellas County Commission chair

Janet Long has big plans, and she's in a hurry as she begins a new four-year term she expects to be her last. She already has made an impact by pushing a bold plan to create a more regional approach to transit and enlisting prominent state legislators to join the effort. The Democrat has smartly reached across county and political party lines to build consensus. She also wants to tackle climate change, other environmental issues and public health challenges this year. That's a heavy load even for a commission that works collaboratively, but Long has never been shy about thinking big and talking through tough issues. As she likes to say, it won't be boring.

Richard Corcoran

Florida House speaker

Richard Corcoran is the second Florida House speaker from Pasco County in four years and one of most powerful politicians in the state. The conservative Republican from Land O'Lakes knows hardball politics as well as public policy, and he's not big on compromise. Corcoran already made waves by adding tough ethics reforms to House rules and flatly rejecting Gov. Rick Scott's renewed pitch to offer tax money as an incentive to private companies to create jobs. He goes too far in calling the teachers union evil and blasting the court system, and he would rather pursue lasting policy changes than trade votes for pet projects. But Corcoran can't succeed alone, and he will have to work with the governor and the Senate to avoid stalemates.