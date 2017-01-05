Editorial: Tampa Bay's leadership on immunotherapy

Advances in immunotherapy are revolutionizing the treatment of cancer, and some of the breakthroughs are happening in the Tampa Bay area. Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa is on the cusp of obtaining approval for experimental treatments that have already helped patients there. The Tampa Bay Research Institute in St. Petersburg has been running scientific studies in the field of immunotherapy for 35 years, and the results have shown promise for people with cancer. The work gives real hope to patients with a disease that has confounded doctors for decades.

Instead of using strong drugs or radiation to attack cancer cells, immunotherapy trains the body's immune system to fight the disease. The approach is not entirely new. But it was only in the last couple years that the Food and Drug Administration approved immune drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors to treat advanced melanoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma and cancers of the lung, kidney, bladder and head and neck. The drugs, which thwart the cancer's ability to fight off the immune system's response, are being tested on other types of cancer.

Researchers at Moffitt are pursuing another type of immunotherapy called cell therapy. It involves removing some of the patient's immune cells, training those cells to recognize and fight the cancer, then returning them to the body. The treatment is similar to a transfusion and involves weeks-long stays in the hospital. Moffitt is doing clinical trials on patients with lymphoma and leukemia, and based on promising results so far officials are hopeful for wider FDA approval this year. The work is also driving a 10-year, $800 million expansion at Moffitt's north Tampa facilities to accommodate more patients and more research.

The Tampa Bay Research Institute, a privately funded biomedical research facility, lacks the name recognition of Moffitt and doesn't treat patients directly. But since 1981, work there has focused on disease treatment and prevention with an emphasis on strengthening the body's immune system in fighting cancer as well as Alzheimer's disease and allergies. In a recent presentation to the St. Petersburg City Council, Cliff Cook, the institute's vice chairman, described a dietary supplement developed at TBRI using a compound from pine cones that spurs an immune response. Digging further, researchers identified and isolated the specific molecules that trigger the immune system and replicated them in a lab. They're now running studies on animals to understand how the molecules affect the immune system. The hope, Cook said, is that a pharmaceutical company will eventually buy the intellectual rights to the data and develop it into a cancer-fighting drug. The revenue, in turn, would fund continued research at TBRI.

A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine chronicled the case of a woman with advanced colon cancer who underwent a course of immunotherapy that targeted a single but common cancer mutation. Now cancer-free, the woman's particular genetic makeup is being hailed as a blueprint for treating others with two of the deadliest types of cancer, colon and pancreatic. Hers is just one case that demonstrates the promise of immunotherapy, which researchers hope could someday turn cancer into a treatable disease rather than a death sentence.