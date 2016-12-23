Editorial: The joy of Christmas

There are as many traditions for Christmas as there are those who observe it, but a common thread is the time spent with loved ones, the sights and smells that evoke Christmases past, and the warmth and hope that comes from random acts of goodwill. This holiday is a welcome break for a year ending with so much political and economic uncertainty at home and misery and terrorism abroad. It's a reminder, too, of the enduring power that Christmas has in bringing out the best in the human spirit.

The wars and an uneven economic recovery have taken a toll on American families, and the divisive election has numbed many this season to the everyday joys that Christmas brings. There is an ache in our nation's conversation that hasn't gone away, and millions are unprepared to make the day merry. But Christmas is a moment to reset the clock, if temporarily. It is a time to appreciate the richness of life and those here and who have gone who contributed to it. The new year and its challenges will come soon enough.

Somewhere there is a child in need of clothing, a senior who needs a helping hand and a loved one who wants the simple gift of time. The familiar backdrops all need tending to, from the tree and cakes to the piles of wrapping paper littering the floor. This is a time for reacquainting with family and friends, faith and treasured traditions. Christmas will be gone before you know it, and there's no pleasure today like adding to the memories.

If anything, this Christmas comes at a perfect moment for self-reflection, as the nation faces a new chapter in history and as the world looks to America as much as ever to help restore moral order. That says a lot about the standing Americans have in the world, our common identity and the character we bring to global affairs. That bond is easier to see in the holiday glow on the street. It's a great launching point to be reminded that the human spirit is an expansive thing, that others are fuller and more giving than they might appear.

Today is a moment to take a break, to revel in the company at home and to rekindle the feeling of those earlier years with the sight of a child under the tree. That might seem hard to do with temperatures pushing 86 degrees. But there is a comfort and a rhythm to this holiday that defines this time of year. The best of us is brought out in the spirit of giving, in the hope we see and in the goodwill we show our fellow man. This is an enduring holiday because the joy and optimism it brings is something to hold, share and help pass down to the next generation.

Merry Christmas.