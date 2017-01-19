Editorial: Time for Trump to talk like a president

Donald Trump spent weeks as president-elect denigrating NATO, questioning the value of Europe, raising tensions with China and Mexico and praising Russian president Vladimir Putin. But in taking the oath of office today, Trump moves from president-elect to commander in chief, and the 45th president will need to become much more sensitive to the impact his words have beyond America's borders. This is a dangerous, evolving and interconnected world, and U.S. security depends on global rules and order, and on a White House with discipline and maturity.

Trump continued to keep world leaders on edge in the runup to today's inauguration with blunt statements in several interviews that reflect a continued lack of diplomacy and a scant understanding of global affairs. He faulted German Chancellor Angela Merkel for having made a "catastrophic mistake" in taking refugees into Europe, and he called the European Union "a vehicle for Germany," complicating the re-election effort of a strong U.S. ally and all but inviting other members to follow Britain's vote to leave the union.

Trump reiterated his view that NATO is "obsolete" and faulted it for not adequately fighting terror. He said he held Putin and Merkel in the same level of trust, once again questioned America's long-standing "one-China" policy and fed the populist wave sweeping over Europe by praising Britain for its Brexit vote and predicting that "others will leave."

Predictably, his comments were as lamented in European capitals as they were welcomed in Moscow. European leaders appealed for unity and urged the incoming administration to uphold America's economic and security obligations. China said it was nonnegotiable for the U.S. to not consider Beijing as the sole seat of government, drawing on Trump's overture to Taiwan. In China, the state-aligned press faulted Trump for speaking "like a rookie" and lectured that he was "playing with fire." Mexico warned about the impacts from a trade war, while longtime U.S. diplomats cautioned that Trump was moving away from a global view embraced by Republicans and Democrats that has served U.S. interests in the post-war era.

The new president should stop using Twitter to blow up decades of foreign policy in 140 characters, and he needs to weigh the impact of his declarations before he talks. Merkel expressed a hope across Europe this week by down playing the comments and saying she would wait and work with Trump and judge the new president on his actions. That is a fair approach. Whether it amounts to much remains to be seen.

Those who object to Trump's shallow and oft-contradictory foreign policy stances can be most effective in sanding down the bombast by remaining engaged. Every president needs to hear from the widest range of voices, and that's particularly true on matters of security, trade and global order. Democratic members of Congress who are boycotting today's inauguration are setting the wrong example for our European allies, giving cover to the isolationists who think the answer to modern challenges is to withdraw. That's as wrong in Washington as it is in the capitals of Europe. This new president needs to see and feel the global challenges he faces, and today's peaceful transfer of power should be respected by Americans regardless of political party.