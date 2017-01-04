Editorial: Toughen law for reporting pollution

Gov. Rick Scott reacted with common sense and appropriate urgency last fall following high-profile discharges of polluted water, ordering companies and local governments to promptly notify the public of such incidents in the future. But last month, an administrative law judge overturned that directive in a ruling that focused narrowly on the technicalities of the case, not on the larger public interest in having an informed citizenry. The Florida Legislature should remedy this problem by strengthening Scott's rule and writing it into state law.

Scott ordered the rule change in September after disclosures that a sinkhole had opened up at a Mosaic phosphate facility in Polk County, dumping hundreds of millions of gallons of tainted water into the aquifer that supplies the region's drinking water. While the company was prompt in alerting the state Department of Environmental Protection to a loss of polluted water in a 78-acre pond atop a phosphogypsum stack at the company's Mulberry plant, the public didn't find out for nearly three weeks — and that was only after a call to the company from a Tampa television news reporter. Even the governor was left in the dark as company and state officials worked to assess the scope of the problem.

The DEP had argued that state law did not require the state agency or the company to notify the public unless the contamination moved beyond the company's property. Scott was right in insisting that made no sense, and he ordered the DEP to fashion a new rule requiring the owner or operator of any facility "to provide notification of incidents of pollution within 24 hours to DEP, local governments and the general public through the media."

The DEP posted the new rule Nov. 15, but it was challenged by Florida agriculture, trucking and other business interests. On Dec. 30, an administrative law judge hearing the challenge agreed that state law doesn't give DEP the power to impose the rule without the Legislature's approval. Existing state law requires only that DEP be notified. The new rule, Judge Bram D.E. Canter found, "is an invalid exercise" of authority.

DEP has 30 days to decide whether to appeal. But Scott had already promised to push during this year's legislative session for incorporating the new rule into state law. Legislators should first strengthen the measure to more fully capture the spirit of public notification. While Scott ordered responsible parties to notify the DEP, local government and the general public, he did not extend that same obligation to the state. The DEP should also be required to notify the public, and the law needs to contain stiff financial penalties to give polluters the incentive to comply. The state should also require companies and agencies whose operations pose an environmental risk to adopt tougher contingency plans to respond to any crisis.

Tests in the surrounding neighborhood have so far failed to detect any of the acidic waste from the sinkhole, according to the DEP. But this measure offers far-reaching protection beyond any isolated incident or single polluter. Scott also was moved to act after St. Petersburg officials delayed publicly reporting the release of millions of gallons of partially treated sewage after Hurricane Hermine in September. Timely reporting of these discharges is essential for public health. And it's a duty that doesn't unfairly burden private companies or public agencies. Lawmakers should build on Scott's responsible rule change and revise the reporting requirements in state law.