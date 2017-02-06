Editorial: Trump's lack of respect for judiciary

President Donald Trump could be headed for his first test before the U.S. Supreme Court as early as today, as a federal appeals court in California was poised late Monday to rule on Trump's temporary ban on refugees and visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries from traveling to the United States. But even as the fate of that executive order remains to be seen, Trump has opened up a second front by demeaning the federal district judge in Seattle who stayed the travel ban and pre-emptively blaming the judge and the court system for any future terrorist attack. Even for this thin-skinned president, the Twitter attack is a new low that denigrates the presidency and our constitutional system of checks and balances.

U.S. District Judge James Robart, appointed by President George W. Bush, suspended the order nationwide on Friday, pending a full legal review. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the administration's request to stay the order, and instead directed the two sides to submit briefs by late Monday. Taking to Twitter, the president blasted Robart as "this so-called judge," criticizing his ruling as "ridiculous." Venting again on Sunday, Trump said the courts endangered national security. "Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril," he wrote. "If something happens, blame him and the court system."

It may be too much to expect this president to act presidential. He should at least have a basic understanding of civics and some respect for an independent branch of government.