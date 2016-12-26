Editorial: Trump's reckless reset on nuclear arms

Twitter is great for blowing off steam. Or following sports teams. Or passing along interesting reading. But it's the wrong place for an incoming president to reset American nuclear policy. With his Twitter post raising the prospect of a new arms race, Donald Trump continues to show an appalling recklessness toward national security, ignorance of diplomacy and disregard of the grave responsibilities that come with being commander in chief.

Trump made the most of the 140 characters that comprise the Twitter dialogue, declaring in a post last week that the United States "must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes." While the second part is gibberish — only a handful of nations are nuclear powers — Trump's call for the United States to "greatly strengthen and expand" its capability sends a destabilizing message to foes and friends alike. And it will only inspire rogue states like Iran and North Korea to accelerate their pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Trump's post was vague enough to be open to interpretation. A spokesman said it merely reiterated Trump's call to "improve and modernize" the nation's nuclear arsenal. But that's not what the president-elect said. Modernizing the force is an ongoing pursuit. President Barack Obama in a 2009 speech envisioned a world without nuclear arms, yet he also embarked on a sweeping plan to modernize them. Trump, by contrast, called to "strengthen and expand" the U.S. capability. And he went even further Friday, dismissing concerns of an arms race, according to the co-hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe, who said Trump maintained in off-air remarks: "Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass."

Words have consequences, and none more than from a president on matters of nuclear warfare. If Trump can't grasp or appreciate the difference between calling to modernize or expand the force, that's bad enough. But by using such careless language, he has left America's intentions open to interpretation, throwing the very doctrine of mutual deterrence out the window.

Trump may have been merely flexing his muscles, given that he tweeted his post shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed in a speech to his military leaders to strengthen Russia's nuclear program. But the vagueness in the language could also suggest that Trump would move away from Obama-era agreements with Russia to cut the two nation's arsenals. It is enough to give Russia pause, to encourage China to expand its military sphere in the South China Sea and to dampen efforts to curb nuclear development in India, Pakistan and other global flash points.

The greatest challenge for American nuclear security is not expanding the nation's arsenal but preventing other states from becoming nuclear powers. The same is true for Russia, which is why the two superpowers have worked over the years to reduce their combined arsenals to less than half the stockpile of 30,000 at the height of the Cold War. A cooperative draw-down in nuclear arms is essential for deterrence and for global nuclear security. This is not an area for Trump or any president to be unpredictable or to spout off without thinking.

Whether Trump's musing is another sign of his immaturity as the incoming leader of the Free World or whether it reflects the thinking of the ex-generals and other hawks who are ensconced on the president-elect's national security team remains to be seen. But he needs to recognize Twitter is no place to reset the country's nuclear strategy.