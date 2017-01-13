Editorial: VA finally helps Lejeune vets

The poisoned water at Camp Lejeune was discovered in 1980. Finally, the Department of Veterans Affairs has completed an agonizingly long process to provide automatic benefits for thousands of Marines who developed cancer and other diseases after consuming the base's tainted drinking water. It's hardly a cause for jubilation, but it is a triumph for veterans and their families who should not have had to battle so hard.

From 1953 to 1987, scientists say up to 1 million people may have been exposed to toxic chemicals that seeped into the drinking water from leaky underground fuel tanks at the North Carolina base, making it perhaps the worst mass exposure to polluted water in the United States. The exposure re-emerged as kidney cancer, bladder cancer, liver cancer, aplastic anemia, Parkinson's disease and other ailments in former Camp Lejeune residents who had since scattered across the country. About 14,000 Lejeune veterans and their family members live in Florida.

Yet even as their health worsened and studies proved a link between the tainted water and their illnesses, sick veterans were denied benefit claims by the VA. Some died waiting for help. The inaction was indefensible and change only came about because of pressure from Sens. Bill Nelson of Florida and Richard Burr of North Carolina and reporting by Tampa Bay Times staff writer Bill Levesque.

According to the new VA rule, benefits will be automatic for Camp Lejeune veterans diagnosed with one of eight diseases, or for their surviving spouses. After years of denials and delays, the agency is finally meeting its obligation.