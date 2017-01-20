Editorial:

As President Donald Trump's pick to run the nation's environmental agency hemmed and hawed last week about the causes of climate change, scientists at three government agencies that actually deal with reality offered some disturbing facts: The Earth reached its highest temperatures on record last year, and in a first in the modern era, beat the previous records three years in a row. It may hardly be news to Floridians forced to deal with rising sea levels, urban flooding, extreme weather and other impacts from warming. But it reconfirms the threat to America's security, economy and public health if the incoming Trump administration doesn't get serious about climate change.

The findings by two American agencies — the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the space agency, NASA — and by Britain's Hadley Center differ only in how significantly the Earth has warmed. But they agree on the larger picture — that temperatures are rising over the long term. And a periodic falloff in temperatures will not offset a continuation of historic highs. Scientists called attention this year to warming in the Arctic, which is already grappling with coastal erosion, calling the rising temperatures "ridiculously off the chart." No one needs to be a scientist to fear the implications.

That the world is heating up is beyond dispute, and established scientists are in lockstep that the problem is human-made greenhouse gases. Even with annual changes in temperature, the long-term time line is clear: Warming hasn't stopped, and it's continued largely on the same pace that scientists predicted decades ago. This was always a crisis in full, public view. Now it falls to climate skeptics in the Trump administration and in the Republican-led Congress to do something about it.

The days of treating climate change as debatable science or tomorrow's problem are over. It's why the city of Miami Beach will spend hundreds of millions of dollars to raise roads and install new stormwater pumps. It's why Tampa, St. Petersburg and other cities have incorporated climate change into their long-range urban planning. But mayors, businesses and property owners cannot do this alone. With lives, public health, the water supply, fisheries and trillions of dollars in the economy at stake, leaders at the federal and state level need to step in and provide vision, guidance and resources.

Trump, who earlier called global warming a Chinese hoax, has softened his rhetoric. At least his choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, acknowledged during his Senate confirmation hearing that climate change is not a hoax and humans are contributing to it. But that still doesn't amount to the level of seriousness or leadership this issue needs.