Dade City should address Kumquat Festival access problems

Festival shut down post office access

Jan. 28 was the Kumquat Festival in Dade City, which is fine except one had to park a least a half-mile away and then pay up to $10 to park. One problem was no road access to the post office or to the boxes, and no way to deposit important outgoing mail.

Effectively shutting down access to the post office for a local reason may be illegal since the mail is a federal service and should always be accommodated, especially when there is no other mail drop box anyplace in the city limits insofar as we can ascertain.

This problem should be addressed by the post office manager, the mayor and the city Police Department to assure that post office access will not again be denied to the public.

R.W. Lowrie, Dade City