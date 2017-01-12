Friday's letters: Cyber defenses need strengthening

Trump accepts Russia directed hacks, aide says | Jan. 9

U.S. must beef up cyber defenses

By listening to many Democratic lawmakers and a few on the right, including Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham, we would think that America wants go backward into another Cold War with Russia. Again, there is zero proof that the Russians physically affected voting for the U.S. presidential election. No ballot systems have been reported as hacked.

The accusation has become a big diversion tactic for the left in order to get America's eyes off the ball. By placing the focus on a potential messenger, the focus falls off the message itself — that is, the truth about the rigged Democratic Party primaries, which ensured Hillary Clinton won the nomination, and on the Clintons' pay-for-play tactics.

What the hacks tell us is that we need to beef up our U.S. cyber infrastructure. With all of the corruption, Americans should really be thankful that this information was delivered to us. The government works for us, we pay them to do what is in our best interests, and we have a right to know what any of them are doing to sell us out — right or left.

Michael Scott Hollash, Brandon

President-elect Trump

Hold leaders accountable

Since the election of Donald Trump, a flood of issues has arisen with respect to the transition. Those concerns include untold numbers of undisclosed conflicts of interest within both the president-elect's business portfolio and that of his Cabinet nominees, the attempt by Russia to influence the election, the roles of Trump's family in both the administration and global Trump businesses, congressional Cabinet hearings despite paperwork and background checks not having been completed, and much more. The GOP and Trump's organization dismiss every complaint with contempt and accuse Democrats and others of "sour grapes" and of refusing to respect the election result. To the GOP, I have two words: Move on!

We all know who won the election and we are not children hoping that will magically change. What we are is citizens demanding accountability, transparency, ethical responsibility and the rule of law from our leaders. Winning an election does not confer a carte blanche power of fiat. It does not give cover from scrutiny, criticism or opposition. In fact, it invites more of it.

It is clear that the GOP is executing a political strategy of shock and awe. The Sunday news shows can barely fit in a mention of all the issues, much less push back against the glib answers from GOP spokespeople. The rest of us must not be so easily distracted, cowed or overwhelmed.

Amie Devero, Tampa

7 volunteers feeding homeless arrested Jan. 7

Heartless policy

I can imagine the Tampa police warning St. Francis of Assisi not to feed the poor, and then hauling him off in handcuffs for distributing food "without a permit." Food is a right, a necessity. Requiring a permit to eat is the epitome of a totalitarian society. Arresting volunteers feeding homeless people in Lykes Gaslight Square Park shows where city officials' hearts are.

A permit to breathe may be the City Council's next regulation this new year.

Christopher Martinez, Land O' Lakes

Insist rideshares fingerprint drivers | Jan. 4, Washington Post editorial

Providing safety and jobs

Everyone who wants to drive with Uber must undergo a screening process that includes a driving and criminal history check. We verify records at the source where they are updated most frequently to get the most accurate information. In December, the Maryland Public Service Commission concluded that our background checks meet a similar standard as fingerprint-based checks.

The FBI acknowledges that more than half of records in its fingerprint database do not include final disposition. If someone is arrested and acquitted, their "record" may not reflect that. Our country's imbalance of arrest rates means people of color bear the brunt of this inequity. The NAACP says it is critical to remove discriminatory barriers to work, like fingerprinting, that have no impact on safety. And former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder writes that fingerprinting was designed to generate leads for law enforcement — not determine work eligibility.

The editorial cites fingerprinting in Houston as evidence this burden is "minimal" and arguments against it are "specious." But 20,000 Houstonians — who already passed Uber's background check — declined to undergo the city's required fingerprint process, saying it was too complex and costly. Houston now has an insufficient number of drivers to meet demand for rides — meaning higher prices and longer wait times. Recognizing this, the city of Houston has taken positive steps toward streamlining rideshare driver requirements.

Smart regulations combined with technology can provide safety and more work opportunities for more people.

Rachel Holt, San Francisco

The writer is Uber's regional general manager for the United States and Canada.

Golden moment | Jan. 10

Purveyors of violence

It is a shame that the Hollywood community cannot accept the fact that we have elected a new president not of their liking. Meryl Streep's comment at the recent awards show is indicative of the bitterness that exists in that profession.

Her comments that "violence invites violence," which were directed toward President-elect Donald Trump, somewhat contradicts what her profession is constantly portraying with all the violent movies that are being produced.

Also, I saw many of her peers at the event who apparently were not packing their bags to Canada as promised if their candidate lost.

Joe Voskerichian, Tampa