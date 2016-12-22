Friday's letters: Fake news from Obama team

U.S. ties Putin to hacks | Dec. 16

Fake news from Obama team

This headline is a good example of fake news that is put out by the Obama administration, abetted by the liberal mainstream media. The headline, "U.S. ties Putin to hacks," is followed in bold type by, "The Obama administration also says Trump must have known about Russia's effort." That second statement was a blatant attempt at suggesting Donald Trump was complicit with the Russians. Pure hogwash. As for the first statement, Julian Assange emphatically denied that WikiLeaks received those emails from any government source, to include Russia. He has no reason to shield the Russians.

The second paragraph of this article stated that no proof was offered up to substantiate the Obama administration's claims. So get over it. You lost the election due to your own ineptitude, and the latest ploy is to blame the Russians to delegitimize Trump's win.

Note: Those emails were not fictitious. They exposed the underhanded dealings within the Clinton circle and the DNC. When will the apology for those actions be forthcoming?

Paul Cotter, Tampa

Another day, another restriction on abortion Dec. 16, commentary

There are alternatives

In this column, Connie Schultz shows her blinders when dealing with funding for abortions. The right to abort blinds her to other alternatives. She calls for more funding of abortion and writes about how "right-wing extremists" are blocking that "right."

The idea of funding for adoptions, child care, prenatal care, family counseling and psychological services does not enter into her argument. Her blinders keep her from seeing better alternatives. And this is the way the abortion industry wants people to think when discussing abortion.

Christopher Martinez, St. Petersburg

The GOP left me | Dec. 16, commentary

Middle class is suffering

I read Paula Dockery's column with great interest. We have seen political opponents get more nasty over the years. Many news media sources play right into their hands by repeating their statements over and over again until people assume they are truthful.

While I never joined any type of union when I was working, both my husband and I now enjoy our retirement because of frugal spending, staying within our budget, and union retirement benefits and Social Security. These factors have made it possible for us to pay for our son's college education and more over the years.

But as time has gone by, we see people trying to privatize every service and prevent union workers from lobbying for good wages and benefits. Meanwhile, corporate profits soar. The American dream was to own your own home, provide for your family and save for retirement. This is becoming more and more impossible to achieve, even with the best planning, because of the destruction of middle class workers.

The GOP has left the middle class. They want to privatize every aspect of our society. Protections put in place after the Great Depression era for worker safety, the environment and respect for those who work diligently are all being eroded.

Sandy Engelman, Inverness

Secret deal to sell #LoveFL | Dec. 16

Don't blame Pitbull

Let's be clear about a few things before we judge Pitbull. First, he was not holding a gun to any Florida official's head when his promotional contract was signed. Second, I just watched his Sexy Beaches video and didn't see anything inappropriate. Third, in his response to the inquiry about the details of his million-dollar contract, he voiced love and respect for his home state.

So if anyone has any problems with this situation, it's not with Pitbull, it's with the officials of the state of Florida who signed his contract.

Avery Leslie, Tampa

Council cool to Pier upgrades | Dec. 16

Upselling the customer

St. Petersburg City Council member Ed Montanari's description of the Pier District plan presentation was apt. He said it was like "walking into a dealership with a certain budget and being shown a car that's fully loaded that you can't afford."

Most of us have been in that situation. One of two things happened. You say that's very nice but I can't afford it and stick to your original budget. Or the salesperson keeps sweet-talking you until he convinces you that you really can afford that dream car — even though you can't — and you drive it off the lot. Which scenario plays out in this pier upgrade remains to be seen.

Deborah Green, Sun City Center

2016 election

Voting with dollars

I had trouble getting a haircut last night. The businesses I visited weren't particularly busy or pricey. I just decided to "vote" instead, with my dollars. Here's how it works. Before spending my hard-earned money, I ask those who would benefit from my patronage a simple question: "Who did you vote for in 2016?" If I don't like the answer, I don't spend my money there. The first hairdresser was a bit thrown aback and didn't answer. When I asked his associate, I didn't like her answer. I wished them both a Merry Christmas and left, split ends and all.

Many products and services are replaceable. My commitment to certain values outweighs convenience or the cost differences of shopping elsewhere. And so I vote, every day, for those who can parse fact from fiction, for civility, for peace. And I deny my votes to those who shout down logic, against those who confuse talking points with policy, against the unwavering, ever-rationalizing apologists.

My friends have referred to my "voting with dollars" exercise as protesting, but I disagree. Modern-day protests are nothing more than headline fodder. They are not the meaningful medium of change they might have been in generations past. On the contrary, I see "voting with dollars" as an economic exercise that has real consequences for my surrounding community.

Hunter Sexton, Tampa