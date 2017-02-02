Friday's letters: Proceed with care on marijuana

Rules on pot fall short | Jan. 27, editorial

Proceed with care on marijuana

If Amendment 2 on medical marijuana was being ignored, the Department of Health would have done nothing. Instead, the department has taken a dramatic stance that expands access to marijuana and has unilaterally stated that physicians can now order it for those conditions identified in the amendment.

The department does not have the authority to wipe away statutes that were put in place explicitly to handle the complexity of issues dealing with a substance that is still illegal at the federal level. The agency cannot, for example, issue an edict allowing anyone to grow marijuana or to sell it as that person sees fit. It cannot simply wipe away the licensure requirements. Instead, the department has allowed the current statutory framework for growing, distributing and selling to stand and additionally took the bold step of allowing physicians to immediately begin ordering marijuana for a very wide group of patients.

We must move forward slowly and cautiously. We have seen what happens in states like California where a small crack in the door has made a mockery of so-called "medical marijuana" laws. Reports there tell of so-called doctors walking through parks and along beaches selling "medical marijuana" cards to anyone who pays a small fee.

It is imperative that we balance access with public health and public safety, and that will require a steady hand and thoughtful approach.

Calvina Fay, Executive Director, Drug Free America Foundation, St. Petersburg

Immigration

Wall is smoke and mirrors

Building a wall to stop illegal immigration when it is at the lowest level in decades? Who is leading the effort and providing the mature thought processes? With all the priorities for this country, how does this rise to the top of the list?

Mexico is our third-largest trading partner, and Hispanics/Latinos make up 17 percent of our population. If we are concerned about illegal immigration, why don't we incarcerate the small businessmen who hire illegals? I know several small businessmen who do in fact hire illegals while complaining about government regulations. This contradiction in values continues to baffle me. I am as pro-business as the next person, but following rules must be done even when it doesn't benefit you.

If we fund a wall with import fees, isn't this a tax on the Americans who elected the current president? Did those voters agree to this hidden tax? Did these voters agree to higher costs for vegetables, fruits, cars, etc? How does that help our consumers?

Why would we attack a neighboring democratic country that is friendly and non-threatening, while cuddling with a country that has an autocratic ruler who meddles in multiple countries' elections and whose interests/core values are fundamentally different than our own? Russia does not even make the list of the top 20 trading partners. Belgium, Thailand, Colombia and Chile are all larger trading partners than Russia. We have a new leadership that claims to be pro-business. Who is doing the math here?

Why is the president so interested in forgiving everything that Russia/Vladimir Putin does? I suggest that the news media "follow the money" to uncover what the underlying interests are. The wall is yet another smoke-and-mirrors effort.

Mike Hughes, Dunedin

Will I be next?

As a Canadian, I spent almost five years and about $30,000 on legal fees to obtain a green card. I was thoroughly vetted, with tests for HIV, tuberculosis and other diseases. All the courses I took for my MBA and college degrees were checked to make sure they were equivalent to U.S.-based university courses. Every organization I belonged to was researched, right back to my days in the Boy Scouts. Even my local Chamber of Commerce had to submit a report. Every employer was called to make sure I had not lied about my qualifications. After all this and numerous personal interviews (with travel at my expense), I am worried.

I have paid taxes for 14 years and never had any legal issues. I am now wondering if President Donald Trump's executive action can be used to bar me from returning to the United States from vacation. Will I have to abandon my home, my friends and my business because I don't belong to the right religion, club or country? Will I get caught in the crosshairs as Trump "negotiates" a new NAFTA agreement with Canada and Mexico? Am I next?

Calvin James, Palm Harbor

Gasparilla

A striking lack of diversity

I have fond memories of the Gasparilla "invasions" of my childhood. I eventually moved to Atlanta and now live in New Orleans. For old time's sake, I watched WFLA-Ch. 8's webcast of this year's parade down Bayshore Boulevard.

Sometimes it takes an outside observer to offer an opinion that might be overlooked. And it saddens me to realize that the centerpiece event of my hometown is a very, very white parade. I'm a filmmaker who has worked on many civil rights documentaries, and the image Tampa is presenting to the world would never fly in "the ATL," not to mention New Orleans.

Other than a passing marching band, I saw no diversity on the route, other than WFLA's cameraman. None. I saw not one woman of color other than one Rays cheerleader. I saw no people of color on any of the floats.

I'm white, and this deeply saddens me. May I respectfully ask parade marchers: Don't you have any black friends? Any? To the organizers with the floats: Don't you have any co-workers of color? From India? The Caribbean? Any? Even people you only know halfway who might enjoy being invited?

You ought to work on that, if only for personal enlightenment.

Let me remind the Tampa Visitors Bureau that this is 2017. In a nation of ever-growing diversity you are on display to the world, and your optics are terrible. To Gasparilla paraders, may I respectfully suggest you make some new friendships this year and broaden the diversity in your lives. Then hit the street in 2018 with party cups in hand and have a good — maybe even a great — time. And smile for the camera.

Tom Roche, New Orleans