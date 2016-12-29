Friday's letters: Protect health insurance coverage

Trump's Cabinet

Protect health care coverage

While we all hope that President-elect Donald Trump succeeds, I have some concerns about his choice for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Rep. Tom Price. Although Price is a physician, his political career has been built on working to dismantle government medical programs.

He hopes to repeal the Affordable Care Act even though 8 million Americans have used the program to get insurance they could not previously afford. He has spoken about changing Medicare to a voucher system. Under his plan, these vouchers would not cover the entirety of our senior citizens' medical costs. Eventually, seniors' insurance premiums would be more than their yearly Social Security payments. Price thinks the cost for Medicaid should be shunted to the states, which would allow the states to decide who and what conditions should be covered. This could be disastrous for anyone with a pre-existing medical condition.

Finally, Price has long attempted to cut funds for women's health care, such as Planned Parenthood. It seems that if Price is confirmed as HHS secretary, the next four years might be very difficult for senior citizens, the poor, working families and women. We must all do our part to ensure that affordable health care is available to all citizens.

Robert Catalano, Tampa

Netanyahu blasts U.N., Obama | Dec. 25

Settlements thwart peace

As a Jew, I believe in Israel's fundamental right to exist. That said, it's more than about time that the United States called Israel out on its decades-old illegal and immoral settlement building on confiscated Palestinian lands. In a never-ending vicious cycle, the more settlements built in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the more entrenched Israel becomes and the more the Palestinians retaliate, thus making it impossible for lasting peace between the two factions to occur.

Ultra right-winger Benjamin Netanyahu, wanting to have his cake and eat it too, is apparently quite satisfied with the status quo despite saying that the United Nations' condemnation of Israel's rampant settlement expansion will hinder the chances of peace and a two-state resolution. Until both the Israeli and Palestinian governments decide that they've had enough of war, nothing will change and the so-called "peace process" will continue to stall. I can't imagine the outburst from Netanyahu we'd see if the billions of dollars the United States spends annually on military aid to Israel were discontinued.

Furthermore, President-elect Donald Trump couldn't help from insinuating himself into the running of the U.S. government, as he once again took to Twitter regarding his unconditional support for Israel. U.S. support of other countries isn't conditioned on our government looking the other way when they engage in self-destructive behavior. Trump's maneuvers should not be tolerated as, last I heard, we had only one president at a time and his term doesn't begin until Jan. 20.

I expect Trump and Netanyahu will get along very well, as both of them have unrivaled penchants for temper tantrums and hissy fits when they don't get their way.

Gail Lowy, Largo

Israel's ingratitude

It's about time. The government of Israel seems to have forgotten that their country would not exist today if it were not for the United States. We have supported them more often than not when it was not in our best interests. The Palestinian people deserve a homeland as well as the Jewish people.

Do we ever get any thanks in return? A resounding no.

Charles Muller, Belleair

Here's why DeVos will be good for education Dec. 25, commentary

Moneymaking schemes

Phil Handy's column in defense of Betsy DeVos, incoming secretary of education, shows that he, just like DeVos, is out of touch with most Americans.

Handy argues that families, not administrations of educators, are best at making school choices. I laugh at this notion — my family is led by two people with Ph.D.'s and we have found it stressful and overly complex to simply play the Pinellas County school lottery with our daughter who just started kindergarten.

The question we asked often, living in a great neighborhood assigned to a poorly performing school, was, "Why aren't all of the schools good?" The fact of the matter is that taking dollars away from our public schools and putting them in the hands of many families that are not well-enough informed to make such choices will only make our schooling system worse.

Many families are further removed from the education system than we are, and many are not as financially secure, working too many jobs for not enough money. A lot of us don't want school choice; we just simply want good public schools. Taking money away from them and directing funds towards untested private schools will not help.

So what drives people like DeVos? Getting public money into the privileged hands of their rich cronies, some of whom start fly-by-night charters that steal tax dollars for underperformance. It is all a ruse — school choice.

Brad Rosenheim, St. Petersburg

School divide unresolved | Dec. 26

This has gone on too long

For 50 years this has been going on. Is there someone out there who can tell me the legal fees extracted from the two sides involved in this? Surely it exceeds $1 million, which prompts the question: How many of our kids could we feed with that money? There has been nothing useful produced for anyone except the lawyers involved.

This has been a burdensome time and money waster to our community.

The new year is our chance to improve the way we act as a society and how we treat the least of us. For far too long, we have operated as a greedy people who cannot seem to grasp the concept of fairness.

Carl Simon, Largo