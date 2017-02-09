Friday's letters: Respect U.S. checks and balances

Travel ban: president vs. courts | Feb. 6

Uphold our checks and balances

The court ruling that blocked the executive order for the targeted travel ban drew this tweeted response from President Donald Trump: "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

This "so-called" judge, U.S. District Judge James Robart, is a graduate of Georgetown Law, was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2003, was confirmed 99-0 by the Senate in 2004, and is known for conservative legal views.

Our president's recent actions defy our highest checks and balances, our democracy and our rule of law.

Did he not understand the presidential oath he took to "solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States"?

As we recognize that our Constitution must be preserved at all costs and cannot be delegitimized, our neighbor to the south, Mexico, celebrated its 100th Constitution Day on Monday, a public holiday. Their constitution declares the same basic rights as ours (freedom of speech, religion, petition and legal rights); however, one major difference is that it guarantees Mexicans the right to universal health care coverage, which was instituted in 2012.

Cathy Kessler, Hudson

Kriseman pursuing 'pricey' pier art piece Feb. 5

Keep tabs on spending

I voted for St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, but come on. The cost overruns for the pier are out of control. Doesn't the city ever get a firm price on any project? Instead of taxpayer money, let's have private donors pay for the "pricey" art piece. How about getting the folks on Beach Drive, who will be able to view the "pricey" art piece from their homes, to donate? City expenses have gotten out of hand.

Barry Koestler, St. Petersburg

Nature, not art, is the draw

Please understand why people visit the waterfront in St. Petersburg. Residents and tourists enjoy the fresh air, gentle breezes, water views and looking at the beautiful sky with its amazing sunrises and sunsets.

Suspending artwork from an area by the pier is not part of the natural environment. Dollars need to be spent on cleaning Tampa Bay and ensuring no sewage is ever dumped there again.

We would like to see the natural beauty of the area. Birds, fish and dolphins are the attraction that will be ever-changing and an invitation for all to visit.

Norene Dagly, St. Petersburg

Environmental Protection Agency

Mission can be scaled back

I am a conservative who does not think that the Environmental Protection Agency should be eliminated. But it should be recognized as a federal agency suffering from its own spectacular success such that it is desperately searching for a relevant role beyond the original mandate so as not to lose its power and budget funding.

To get rid of it would just mean an eventual increase in water and air pollution in our country. However, it does seems wise to acknowledge that the needed resources and bureaucracy for the EPA to maintain our current low level of pollution is much less than what was necessary in the long hard fight to bring it down.

Eric Greenbaum, Tampa

Conservative pick sets up showdown | Feb. 1

Honor voters' wishes

When we elected President Donald Trump in November, it was an electoral landslide in support of his agenda to "drain the swamp," his Cabinet and his nominee for Supreme Court.

The obstruction on display by Senate Democrats is completely unacceptable. Democrats need to remember that elections have consequences, and they overwhelmingly lost races up and down the ballot.

Democrats are playing politics by blindly obstructing the president's nominees. What they still haven't realized is that they are bad at playing politics; they are out of touch with the American people and this is exactly why they continue to lose elections across the country.

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson should recognize this and support Judge Neil Gorsuch as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Blaise Ingoglia, Spring Hill

The writer is chairman of the Republican Party of Florida and a state House member from Spring Hill.

Meet the judge who halted the ban | Feb. 5

Judicial overreach

There has been much heat and precious little light in the media coverage of Judge James Robart's granting of a temporary restraining order to "prevent immediate and irreparable injury to the people it affects." The judge gave his opinion but no real legal basis for his ruling. He relied on the classic "gambler's fallacy," a failure of basic logic that presumes one can predict what happens next because of what has happened — or has not happened — in the past. This is the worst kind of intellectual dishonesty.

The simple fact is that this is not a justiciable case. The only authority Robarts might have in this situation must come from an aggrieved person whom the travel ban actually affected — not an imagined slight that might affect unidentified "people."

The order supersedes the president's constitutional and statutory authority over foreign policy, national security and immigration; thus it violates the separation of powers.

A judge has substituted his personal judgment for the president's regarding the national security of the United States. I highly doubt that Robarts is present for the daily security briefings the president gets. He should confine himself to judging real cases and stop intruding on the policymaking and lawmaking functions of government.

Brett Geer, Tampa