Friday's letters: Voters want to see tax returns

Income taxes

Voters want to see tax returns

Contrary to Donald Trump's comments, we the people, the citizens of the United States, do care about the release of his tax returns. We would like him to release the last 10 years of his returns.

The fact that he refuses to release his tax information is a strong indication that he needs to hide information that: a) is a criminal offense, b) is an impeachable offense, or even c) an act of treason.

If none of the above are true, and Trump is as lily-white as he claims, he should promptly release his returns.

We the people want to see them. It's not just the media.

Bill McManus, Oldsmar

Paying my share

I just received my W-2 form and paid over $9,000 in federal income taxes in 2016 on a teacher's salary. Donald Trump paid zero and has paid zero income tax for years or perhaps decades. Trump has said that not paying taxes makes him smarter than the rest of us.

I must say that even though I hold a Ph.D. and have authored a few books, I am indeed smarter than Trump, for supporting with my hard-earned dollars the U.S. military, intelligence agencies, Medicaid and a host of other lifesaving and life-enriching programs.

Andre Partykevich, Tampa

'Alternative' filer

I hope others join me in filing "alternative taxes" to the IRS. If the IRS comes after me, I'll just say, as an "alternative fact," that I filed them.

Liz Bleau, Temple Terrace

President Donald Trump

Trust begins with truth

We must be able to trust our president to tell us the truth at all times and we must be able to respect him or her. I do not trust Donald Trump nor can I respect him. He is a liar and behaves childishly. He did this to himself while on the campaign trail by making fun of a handicapped person, by his hateful remarks about groups of people as well as his showing disrespect for women. Somehow his supporters were able to overlook all that and followed blindly. Now they expect us to "get over it" and reunite and support him. I cannot, and judging by the millions of people who marched here and abroad, I am not alone.

To gain my respect and support, he must openly apologize to all the people he insulted and stop lying while calling others liars. He must put down his phone and stop tweeting like a petulant child and start behaving like an adult. Do I see any of this happening? Only in my dreams.

God bless America and God help America.

Judy Recio, Brandon

Disinformation campaign

What is truth? I believe this will be one of the fundamental issues we will face under a Donald Trump administration. His first few days in office only served to solidify that concern.

During a campaign that was noteworthy for its mendacity, we were treated to many outright lies from Trump. Many were so easy to prove as untrue that it was remarkable. Many were Trump denying things that he had said, that were recorded and widely reported, sometimes just hours before.

During the campaign and the transition period since the election, we were told we cannot trust the words that come out of his mouth. By admonishing us that we have to divine what Trump means, not believe what he says, his handlers have warned us repeatedly that he will say things that are not true.

Then, in his first appearance as White House spokesman, Sean Spicer stood up and lied over something so easily verified, and so trivial to the issues of the day, that it took my breath away. The next day, Kellyanne Conway came along to talk about "alternative facts." If that was not the most chilling interview you've seen, you have not been paying attention.

This is the creation of a cult of personality. All sources of information other than the Fearless Leader will be dismissed and ridiculed by the administration. Only Fearless Leader has the truth. Whether this is a deliberate strategy of disinformation or the manifestation of Trump's apparent insecurity about his victory and position is irrelevant. It is dangerous, and is antithetical to our democracy.

Jerry Nepon-Sixt, Tampa

'Stand your ground' bill

Dangerous proposal

Since Florida passed the "stand your ground" law in 2005, the state's firearm homicide rate has increased 32 percent. At least 26 Florida teens and children have been killed in "stand your ground" cases. If the gun lobby has its way, those awful numbers will go up, thanks to a bill to expand "stand your ground" led by state Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island.

We need to say no to expanding a law that disproportionately affects people of color and makes it harder to prosecute gun crimes. "Stand your ground" already gives untrained civilians more leeway to shoot than the U.S. military gives soldiers in war zones. SB 128 would essentially require anyone who claims "stand your ground" as a defense in a shooting to be convicted twice.

Now more than ever, we must raise our voices to demand commonsense gun laws.

Join me in volunteering with the Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and call your state senator to urge him or her to reject SB 128. Let's show the gun lobby we won't stop fighting for our children's safety.

Wendy Malloy, Tampa

Weak texting law is no LOL matter | Jan. 20, Sue Carlton column

Lawmakers must act

What is wrong with the lawmakers in Tallahassee? I guess they are having trouble believing that texting while driving is dangerous. They made not wearing a seat belt a primary violation, but the fact that the person driving next to me isn't wearing a seat belt does not concern me. It's their decision, and it doesn't affect my safety. Texting, on the other hand, does concern me greatly. The texter does affect me and my family, and everyone else on the road. How about it lawmakers? Wake up.

Roger Kimble, Tampa