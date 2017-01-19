Friday's letters: What public education really means

DeVos pledges to not dismantle public education | Jan. 18

What schools are really about

I don't educate Floridians; I educate Americans. We don't pledge allegiance every morning to Florida; we do it to America. People educated in a certain state do not stay in that same state. It is in the best interest of the nation to ensure its people are as uniformly and rigorously educated as an individual student can be, no matter the zip code. Educational standards must be as united as the country.

To ensure this, there is only one motivator: funding. Hiring and keeping quality teachers comes from funding. Supplies and buildings: funding. Quality materials and testing: funding. Schools need funds, period.

Ethically, a school cannot a be a business. Education is a public good, like national parks or the military. Competition may make strong schools fatter, but what of the schools and students who starve? What of the teachers who choose to work in poverty-entrenched schools with students who even before birth have limitations and complications in their ability to learn? (I'm one of those teachers, by the way.)

I see the word "freedom" being thrown around. States should have "freedom" to approach special education as each sees fit. A severely autistic student doesn't know what state he is in. Where is his choice, his parents' choice? To choose a school and have that school reject him because he would bring down their test scores? Schools should not be given a choice between educating all students or rejecting disabled students. "Freedom" from the legislation that compels schools to teach every child is the freedom to discriminate, to deny basic knowledge, to shut down any chance at a full, enriching life. There is only one moral choice: equal opportunity for equal education for every student as best his or her ability allows.

Christina McCoy, Rotonda West

The writer has been a special education teacher for 10 years.

Celebrating his dream | Jan. 17

The content of my character

Vision. Something that one imagines, hopes or dreams. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. shared a vision: "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." So simple yet powerful. But in the blink of an eye, one person can make a judgment based on race. Shortly after 5 one morning, I was working in my yard in Sun City Center. It was dark, so I wore a head lamp. While I was applying mulch in my garden, I noticed a vehicle approaching my home. The person sat for a few minutes staring my way, then the vehicle reversed. Five minutes later, a police officer pulled up and shined his light in my face to ask, "Do you live here?" "Yes, I live here." I am a black female and a retired military veteran of 23 years. None of that mattered in those few minutes of being judged. What do you see when you see my skin color?

Sharon D. Clayton, Sun City Center

Walmart closing in Midtown | Jan. 18

Think beyond Midtown

Community redevelopment has had various names and models within South St. Petersburg. The results were the same: Little sustainable impact on residents and businesses. The Walmart grocery in Midtown, which is closing, was just another quick fix.

In a 2013 Harvard report, Advancing Inclusive and Sustainable Urban Development: Correcting Planning Failures and Connecting Communities to Capital, the authors identified key deficiencies in urban planning in developing countries. The findings mirror the deficiencies within urban communities in St. Petersburg. Examples of their findings include:

• Plans for "slums" seldom are in the context of broader plans for the urban region. The South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area plan was created for Midtown without a specific strategy of how Midtown would be linked to jobs in other areas of the city. The Innovation District sits adjacent to Midtown, but there is no strategy for linking residents or businesses within the Southside CRA to opportunities within the Innovation District.

• Community organizations often are weak and not included in the government's urban planning process. They were included in the south side CRA planning process, but many of them didn't have the membership capacity or leadership to meet the demands of the planning processes.

• Many government sponsored partnerships fail to formulate specific strategies to improve or redevelop "slums" in ways that leave the poor better off. During the Southside CRA planning process, I urged city staffers to formulate specific goals and strategies aimed at ensuring residents and businesses directly benefitted from the majority of the TIF funding. I was repeatedly told that the goals and objectives were intentionally general.

The City of St. Petersburg must stop pouring public resources into private businesses as a sole economic development strategy for Midtown.

Maria Scruggs, St. Petersburg

The writer is president of the St. Petersburg branch of the NAACP.

The presidential inauguration

A time for conservative joy

For millions of Americans, the presidential inauguration taking place this morning will be historic and euphoric. It is historic as the quintessential example of democracy at its highest level. It is euphoric because it begins an era that voters for a more conservative stance can embrace. I have had to suck it up for the past eight years under the Obama regime. Although I did not agree with the election results in either 2008 and 2012, I did not find it necessary to go on a protest march, seek a "safe space" or take anti-depressants to cope.

Gail Bergman, New Port Richey

The presidential inauguration

Democrats, be good sports

We try to instill in our kids good sportsmanship. Whether you win or lose, both teams shake hands at the end of the game. They look forward to the challenge of a rematch. It seems over 50 members of Congress have forgotten the rules of engagement and good sportsmanship. Their behavior is a sad, sad example for kids and our country.

Joanne B. Walker, St. Petersburg