Hernando letters to the editor: Give a shelter animal a home

Adopt a shelter animal this week

Our shelters are filled with many homeless animals in Hernando County, and I am writing this letter to ask your readers to help, either by adopting an animal or by making a donation. The SPCA of Hernando County is at 9075 Grant St., Brooksville, FL 34613. The phone number is (352) 596-7000. This is a no-kill shelter, and many elderly animals are housed there. These animals have little chance of being adopted, but are receiving excellent care at this facility, thanks to donations and volunteers.

If you can help these animals, please do something nice for Christmas and it will make a huge difference for our furry friends.

Betty Dobson, Brooksville

Deputies' force ruled justified | Dec. 16, story

Questions about deputy's actions

After reading the article by your reporter, I have some serious questions about the actions of Sgt. Dunn in this incident, whereby she initiated an attack on the victim in his own home, uninvited, and after the situation was calmed down by the other deputy. If the facts are correct, then it would seem the FDLE is remiss and a further investigation by neutral parties is called for.

Understand that I have the utmost respect for the people in blue, but this sounds like murder to me.

Charles Plumery, Brooksville