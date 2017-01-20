Letters to the Editor

Subject | Sidewalks vs Roads

Roads should be paving priority one

I don't understand why The City of Tampa and Hillsborough County insist on spending money installing sidewalks where they are not needed instead of spending that money fixing roads that are needed. For example: My buddy owns a bakery on the corner of Sligh and Armenia. You just installed a sidewalk (with rails) on top of the pavement. For over 55 years people have been walking around that bakery and crossing the street by walking on the pavement with no problem. I can understand installing a sidewalk on grass but not on pavement. The result is that my friend lost about six parking spaces! That money could have been better spent repairing the incredibly terrible roads in Tampa.

My wife was involved in an accident and has five broken ribs. Try driving around town going to different doctors and hospitals with five broken ribs and you will soon realize how lousy the roads really are. I wonder what are visitors from Alabama and South Carolina thought about our roads.

David Cacciatore, Tampa

Subject | Bullying in schools

Unintentional social bullying

As a former Hillsborough County teacher (35 years in the classroom) I am very concerned how teachers and coaches, without thought, participate in the social bullying of youngsters, and I ask all teachers and coaches to think about what they are doing when they tell kids to pick their teams or groups. When you do that, there are always some children who are made to feel unworthy. I never allowed my students to select their groups. I would line my kids up in the hallway. If I needed six groups of four, I would count off 1-2-3-4-5-6 over and over down the line. All 1's were a group, 2's, so on. Once back in the room, each of the four in the group had a specific job to do. That way, I could make sure all group members were participating.

This was just my way of making sure every child felt included. Teachers and coaches can surely find what works for them. Yes, it takes a bit more work than to say, "Pick your groups," but our children are definitely in need of that extra effort.

Sandy Boehning, Tampa







