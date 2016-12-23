Monday's letters: Focus on fixing cyber security

Obama says take hacking seriously | Dec. 17

Focus on fixing cyber security

Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta is the kind of behavior that the United States needs to address, but the hype about it is poorly focused. First, the hacking effort was likely expected by cyber security folks, but apparently not sufficiently by the DNC and Podesta to take even modest precautions: Shame on the DNC and Podesta. The real effort should focus on the mechanics of the Russian hack to ensure that the lessons of how to protect data are learned.

Beyond that, the Russian efforts seem highly unlikely to have influenced the election outcome. What likely made a difference was Hillary Clinton's email server mess and the FBI director's efforts to thread the narrow gap between being accused of hiding pertinent information and being accused of selective release to hurt Clinton.

Fix what's broken: Insist on enhanced cyber security.

Loren Bartels, Tampa

Eisenhower's warning

President Dwight Eisenhower, in his final address to the nation on Jan. 17, 1961, said these words: "In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex." President-elect Donald Trump has loaded his Cabinet with generals and corporate heads (a veritable military/industrial complex) who will guide the agenda and policies for this country. Those selected by the president-elect have "sought" and now "acquired" that "influence." That military industrial complex, which Eisenhower warned us against, is now here.

Duck.

Brooks Fountain, Tarpon Springs

Fingers crossed

Never have so many Cabinet and other high-level federal positions been filled with such a bevy of billionaires along with a handful of former generals. What must all those unemployed West Virginia coal miners and Rust Belt factory workers made redundant by outsourcing and robotics make of this group? They can only hope that the president-elect's civilian nominees and Donald Trump himself — supposedly beholden to no special interests by virtue of great wealth — prove to be as patriotic, unselfish and pro-American as their retired military colleagues. The rest of us hold that same hope.

Fred Kalhammer, Sun City Center

Aleppo's fall is Obama's failure | Dec. 18, commentary

The madness of war

Leon Wieseltier represents the citizens who imagine the United States to be the world's policeman, obliged to rush our armed services over to Aleppo and set things straight. He wishes us to turn our justified anger into the madness of war — for that's the consequence of effective physical confrontation with whatever evil entities are perpetrating such inhumanities. But inhumanity is endemic wherever decency is trumped by greed, which is everywhere — including here. We weep for the poor Syrians. Do we want to weep, too, for our soldier sons and daughters?

Bud Tritschler, Clearwater

Obama's inaction

Leon Wieseltier's beautifully written, painfully accurate, stinging indictment of President Barack Obama's hypocritical and insincere foreign policy is the best analysis I've seen of how this country has strayed from our values. Obama has said all the right words, but his actions belie any sincerity or belief in what he says. He has stood by and watched the slaughter of thousands throughout the Middle East while mouthing the shibboleths of our past.

"We care," "We will not tolerate," "red line," "We don't accept," "Those responsible will pay..." And then he blithely turns his back and saunters away.

Judith Inks, Trinity

Guns on campus

Where guns don't belong

Florida is once again considering permitting guns on our college campuses. We said no last year and we'll say no again. Guns do not belong in our classrooms or on our campuses. A recent poll of Florida voters shows 73 percent oppose guns on campus. If the Florida Legislature considers new, gun lobby-backed legislation, it will be against the direct wishes of the citizens.

Major stakeholders such as campus law enforcement, university presidents, student organizations and college faculty have made it clear they do not want guns on campus. College classrooms are a space for intellectual development and growth; this cannot happen if students and educators fear for their safety. Additionally, increasing weapons on campus raises the risk of accidental discharge and unintentional shootings.

Asking our children to carry a gun in the hopes they can prevent a mass shooting is careless and shortsighted — it puts their lives at risk. We need to support our campus and local law enforcement officers, not ask college students to act as a de facto security force.

Michelle Gajda, Tampa

The delicate Claus question | Dec. 22

Busting many myths

This article asks if encouraging belief in an adipose man in a red suit delivering presents in one night to billions of kids around the globe is naughty or nice. In my view, it's not nice, but it serves an important purpose in families that teach even more preposterous beliefs to children. In such cases, children usually don't discover that these other beliefs are equally false — but more pernicious.

However, to look on the bright side, teaching the Santa myth can serve a beneficial purpose if children later come to realize that other beliefs pressed upon them when young are just as foolish but more damaging. It is good to discover that there are no goblins, ghosts or gods, no devils, no angels, no heaven or hell. Santa is a harmless myth, but religion is a myth that hardens hearts and enslaves minds.

Donald B. Ardell, Gulfport