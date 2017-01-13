Monday's letters: Health reforms save money, lives

Obamacare is a decent GOP idea; repeal is not | Jan. 11, commentary

Health reform saves money, lives

I have been a physician for almost 50 years. Based on my professional experience, I fully endorse Alan Green's statements and would like to invite all people concerned with their own and their neighbor's welfare to ring off the hooks the telephones of their elected representatives and express their opposition to the repeal of Obamacare. I offer the following talking points:

• The Affordable Care Act has saved money and will save even more money when the individual mandate is fully enforced. The main reason the costs of health care are mounting is the billions of dollars in free care our hospitals and emergency rooms are providing every year. The individual mandate guarantees that each person will pay his or her fair share. The ACA will also control the price of new drugs and other medical gimmicks by providing value-based instead of service-based care.

• The ACA protects the most vulnerable of our citizens, including children born with congenital defects, the elderly, the disabled and the poor. The repeal of the law will cause tens of thousands of premature deaths every year. Such an outcome will undermine the "pro-life" claim of the same politicians who oppose the ACA and will support the accusation that for them "life begins at conception and ends with birth."

• The ACA protects job mobility, which is the basis of economic competition and healthy capitalism. It also protects the assets of individuals who contract serious and expensive diseases. At present, one out of four cancer patients has to declare bankruptcy by the end of the treatment or even sooner.

• Lastly, for the Republican members of Congress, Obamacare is the product of a respected conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation. It was first implemented by a conservative governor in Massachusetts with excellent results in terms of health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Short of a single-payer system, the ACA represents the only reasonable strategy for the reduction of unnecessary deaths and for the promotion of health, economic development, patient satisfaction and human decency.

Lodovico Balducci, Tampa

College football championship

Thanks for warm welcome

On behalf of Clemson University, I want to thank all those who helped make our visit to the college football national championship game in Tampa one that we will always cherish. Winning the biggest game on the sport's biggest stage against an outstanding opponent was the thrill of a lifetime for Clemson fans, and we were honored to experience the excitement in your beautiful city and region.

The list of people we have to thank for our wonderful Tampa Bay experience would fill the page, but a few bear singling out. The hospitable and capable staffs at the Grand Hyatt and Westin hotels, which served as host locations for the football team and university traveling party, provided superb service and support, as did those at our official alumni hotels: the Renaissance Vinoy, the Crowne Plaza Tampa Westshore and Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore.

Law enforcement officials were outstanding in helping our team get to its obligations on time and with minimum disruption. College football playoff event organizers across the city did a tremendous job giving fans first-rate entertainment in the days leading up to the game.

Credit also goes to city and regional leaders responsible for bringing the championship game to Tampa. These large-scale events are monumental logistical challenges. From what I saw — and from what I heard from many of our fans — the city met the challenge with flying colors.

And finally, thanks to the legions of Tampa residents — from those who work at restaurants and shops across the area during a busy time to those who simply offered a friendly face or encouraging word and who made Tampa a welcoming home away from home for several days.

Jim Clements, president, Clemson University, Clemson, S.C.

Trump separates from his business | Jan. 12

Headline missed the mark

I went to bed last Wednesday outraged that our president-elect is refusing to divest himself of his business and investments. Your front page the next day gave a different impression.

If I were simply a headline reader, I would have thought that Donald Trump had decided to do the right thing and separate himself from any possible conflict of interest. It wasn't until I turned to page 7A that I saw what should have been the headline: "Federal watchdog slams Trump's business plan."

The front-page subheadline could also be misconstrued. To read it alone leaves the impression that the media needs to be scolded. You cannot protect us if you don't protect yourself.

Laura Steiermann, St. Petersburg

Rubio puts Tillerson on spot | Jan. 12

Putting country first

Sen. Marco Rubio was a great representative of our state last week. He was courteous but asked Rex Tillerson tough, thoughtful questions that reflected a nonpartisan world view and core American values. Our nation needs this kind of leadership, putting country before politics.

Victoria Dunn, St. Petersburg

'Simply testing too much' | Jan. 12

Back to the love of learning

I am delighted that superintendents are re-evaluating testing. As a retired teacher, I wanted children to love coming to school to learn. I hope that if there is less stress on teachers, children and parents, we can once again go back to the days when learning was fun.

Marilyn Satinoff, Palm Harbor

Empower patients, not government | Jan. 13, commentary

Knowledge deficit

It is ridiculous notion that patients "shop" for the best price. A patient goes to a doctor is in his/her insurer's network. The doctor recommends a test or procedure. If the insurance company approves, the patient chooses from a list of providers. No one in this situation has the knowledge to comparison shop.

Michael Lang, Seminole