Monday's letters: It's time for the nation to come together

Inauguration

It's time for U.S. to come together

I am left scratching my head as to why over two dozen Democratic lawmakers would boycott the presidential inauguration because they are unhappy with the election result. In the same light, I also was amazed by the letter to the editor titled "I will march in Washington" in Thursday's Times. Boycotting the inauguration is a rebuke to our country and the same voting process by which the president and vice president were elected.

The letter writer is upset that a woman she believed would be elected president was not, and was "horrified when a man was elected" whom she clearly dislikes. While within their right to free speech, I feel these sentiments and actions are anti-American, anti-democratic and divisive. What the marchers and these lawmakers will show their granddaughters and the world is that they are poor losers and how spoiled Americans act when they don't get their way, that we are a country divided and not united, and that they would rather use their energy negatively to drive more wedges between our people.

Regardless of the outcome, Donald Trump was elected as the result of our democratic voting process and he was selected overwhelmingly by our Electoral College. We all must come together as Americans right now. "United we stand, divided we fall."

Ken Greenberg, Tampa

Inauguration

All of us must contribute

We are all Americans; stop protesting. We all swear allegiance to our flag.

Donald Trump is now president. Our leader took an oath in front of God and the world to protect our country and all its people. Stop the hate, and let's move ahead and continue to make America great. Let's work together and unite our great nation.

Whether or not we all believe the same things does not matter. Our individual beliefs are what make this nation stand apart. There is room for everyone to be who they are. We are the great melting pot. Let's stop worrying about what other nations are doing and concentrate on our own.

Whether or not we make our nation great again depends on each and every one of us, not just the people in Washington.

I support Donald Trump and I hope our country comes together and stops fighting against each other. We preach democracy worldwide, yet we have yet to achieve it ourselves.

John R. Bieckmann, New Port Richey

Democrats, be good sports | Jan. 20, letter

GOP set the precedent

Whether you staged a protest march or took antidepressants to cope when Barack Obama was president is not for me to know. I know his opponents were such good sports that they demanded his "real" birth certificate after he produced one from Hawaii, called him a Muslim and his wife a monkey and advised their representatives to block all his proposals.

Yes, we will be just as good sports, starting with demanding to see Donald Trump's tax returns and an investigation into his ties with Vladimir Putin. Enjoy your four, or fewer, years.

Ross Featherston, Tampa

History of obstruction

Nice thought. But where were these sentiments when Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell announced that he would block every bill put forth by the new Democratic president? A secret meeting was even held to solidify the intention to not work with the new president, whether for four or eight years. And that's exactly what they did, including refusing to do their jobs as congressmen or senators on presidential nominations.

So now that we have a new president, every harsh word and disrespect, including to the president's family, should be forgotten?

Well, it might take a little time. What kind of examples did you set during the past eight years?

Mary Sims, Tampa

Earth hits heat record | Jan. 19

Fee and dividend policy

The Earth hit a heat record for the third year in a row. The last decade has also been the hottest on record. The really bad news is it's only going to get worse, and at a faster rate.

A carbon tax or fee is needed now to compensate for the enormous social and environmental costs climate change is, and will be, causing. A vetted carbon pricing solution is a revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend policy. It consists of a fee assessed to carbon based fuels at the point of first sale, with 100 percent of the collected fees returned directly to all American households.

A nationwide macroeconomic study showed that in 20 years, CO2 emissions decline 50 percent below 1990 levels, 230,000 premature deaths are avoided due to improved air quality, and 2.8 million new jobs are added to the American economy (over the do-nothing option) due to the economic stimulus of returning carbon fee revenue back to households.

This does not even include the costs of mitigating for rising seas levels and other climate change impacts.

John Parks, St. Petersburg

Be bold, President Trump | Jan. 19, commentary

Argument won't hold water

George LeMieux wrote that if patients could price-shop then "customer service" (does he mean "medical care"? — a quite different thing) would improve, and for examples he cites Lasik and cosmetic surgery. But those are not emergencies and, because price-shopping is generally not possible for emergency care, therefore they are not generally representative examples of either customer service or medical care.

LeMieux has committed a logical blunder by using unrepresentative examples to demonstrate his point. A further blunder is conflating "customer service" and "medical care." Therefore, he casts doubt on his argument and on the value of his essay, which doubt is not assuaged by the quality of his past Times essays, which are plagued by cherry-picking, special pleading and non sequiturs.

Charles Matthews, Tampa