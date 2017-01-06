Monday's letters: Sharing economy works for Tampa

December's letter of the month

The winning letter addressed the importance of the news media in a democracy.

An independent press is vital

We need the news media to function in our democratic society as never before. The incoming Donald Trump administration's penchant for stonewalling, misinformation, allegations of "fact" based on no evidence, outright lying, and blatant flouting of fundamental principles such as conflict of interest laws has continued from the campaign to the transition unabated.

The alt-right engine of the Trump forces has clearly outlined a strategy of keeping us all in the dark about who they are and what they are doing. And who will stem this tide? Democrats seem disorganized and feckless. With the Trump victory, Republicans, if any ever had a shred of integrity, have allowed that to fade into a fog of political expediency.

Print and electronic news agencies can look forward to constant battles, being reviled and labeled "Lugenpresse" and being shamelessly manipulated. I hope they do not grow weary in the fight.

Think Germany, circa 1933. Not that we will recreate the Third Reich, but within a few years we may wake up to find that we have become a country that none of us recognizes, a society that repulses most of us, and a political reality that all of us are powerless to change.

Jonathan K. Jaberg, Largo

County's smart deal on Airbnb tax revenue Dec. 24, editorial

Good for tourism, residents

As both a longtime Tampa resident and proud Airbnb host, I'm delighted to see the Hillsborough County tax collector's office collaborate thoughtfully and practically with Airbnb on this issue. We hosts understand the importance of the bed tax to fostering economic development within Tampa, and we want to pay our fair share.

Nothing will better illustrate the value of Tampa's Airbnb host community than the national college football championship. This comes at a time where hotels are sold out, so we hosts have a critical role to play in helping the city take full economic advantage of this extraordinary opportunity by keeping all of these tourists (and their dollars) within Tampa.

Additionally, I was pleased to see Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn express support for the tax deal and the value of the sharing economy in elevating Tampa's family-friendly tourist brand. Looking ahead, I hope that the city will pursue commonsense reforms that would allow us to easily comply and share our homes safely, legally and fairly. Currently, the ambiguity in the code leaves me with more questions than answers, and it would be great to clean up and streamline this code to account for the growing home-sharing economy in Tampa.

It means a lot that I can count on my elected representatives to support my desire to serve as an ambassador for Tampa through home-sharing.

Rick Schaff, Tampa

401(k) won't get it done for many in retirement | Jan. 5, commentary

Retirement planning

This column is "right on." First, everyone must realize that Social Security was never meant to be the sole income for retirement. It is meant to supplement our personal savings for retirement — such as a pension (vanishing species), a 401(k) or an IRA. As someone who is retired and approaching 70, I have found that our living expenses are not much different from when I was working. In other words, don't expect a reduction in living expenses when you retire unless you do a major change in your lifestyle.

Here is a basic "rule of thumb" I found to be fairly accurate: If you plan to retire at 65, currently require a gross income of $60,000, and will have a monthly Social Security income of $1,800 (annually $21,600), you will need approximately $700,000 in an IRA or 401(k) with a 5 percent growth to make it to age 88 and some months — then you're broke.

Without Social Security as the last "safety net," there would be many more of the elderly on street corners begging for money. To save the program, why not eliminate the Social Security tax ceiling on the individual?

Russ Estabrook, Riverview

President-elect Trump

Dangers of policy by tweet

Back at the beginning of President Barack Obama's first term, he was denied the use of his Blackberry telephone because of potential security risks. Now we have President-elect Donald Trump tweeting scandalous, semi-incoherent messages to the world. Some are not true, some can be easily misunderstood, and some are so unintelligible that they could initiate a shooting war.

For the sake of our country and mankind, his capacity to tweet should be removed and a return to normal news conferences should be reinstated to avoid the misinterpretation of his 140-character rants. At news conferences, reporters have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers — a normal interaction used by all modern presidents.

James Teske, Tampa

Affordable Care Act

Risks of repeal

The worst case of infected hands I have ever treated belonged to a man who prepared food at a popular restaurant near my emergency department. He had suffered several cuts at work and these had become swollen and purulent. He had no health insurance and had avoided care he couldn't afford.

This was before the Affordable Care Act was passed. His boss had finally sent him to us since emergency departments provide care without regard to ability to pay. We treated him successfully.

A disproportionate percentage of food service workers, relative to other job sectors, have gained health insurance thanks to the ACA.

Think about who cooks, serves and cleans at your favorite restaurant. Their health can affect your health.

Please call your representative and senators today and tell them not to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Paul F. Robinson, M.D., Tarpon Springs