Monday's letters: Tighten law on teen drivers who text

Inexperienced drivers aged 15 to 17 caught by police texting behind the wheel could soon face stricter enforcement if two South Florida politicians succeed in getting their bill signed into law. State Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, and Sen. Rene Garcia, R-Miami, introduced legislation to make texting while driving for novice drivers a primary offense. The bill is on the agenda for its first committee stop in the Senate on Tuesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that in 2015 fatalities caused by distracted drivers increased 8.8 percent over the year before, jumping from 3,197 to 3,477. Closer to home, the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles division noted that in 2015 distracted driving contributed to 16 percent of injuries from crashes and 7 percent of all statewide fatal accidents. In Florida that equates to 39,468 people injured and 216 more killed as a result of distracted driving.

"Distracted drivers are just as dangerous as drunk drivers," said Slosberg.

I hope the Legislature will pass this bill and keep every citizen in Florida safe. Distracted driving is a stoppable offense. Put that cellphone down and save lives.

Peter Cracchiolo, Lutz

Hold fire till next time

Judge Neil Gorsuch was responsible for mandating a federal prison to serve halal meals to a Muslim prisoner who was serving a 150-year sentence for rape. Based on that decision alone, it is apparent that his conservative ideology has not interfered with his understanding of the law.

While the despicable treatment the GOP gave Merrick Garland's nomination may require political payback, this nomination is not the hill on which progressives should plant their flag. The next justice will be the one who tips the balance. That will be the time to filibuster an inappropriate nomination.

Thomas McGowan, St. Petersburg

Time to draw the line

I volunteered, gave money and voted for Hillary Clinton. However, Donald Trump won the election and therefore is my president. And although I may not like him packing his Cabinet full of sycophants and neophytes, I believe the president should be given some deference with regards to his appointments.

However, this Supreme Court appointment must not stand. The Republican Senate decided to obstruct and evade an appointment while President Barack Obama still had nearly 25 percent of his term remaining.

What Democrats need to say loud and clear is that they will never accept this pick not because he's a good man or a bad man, liberal or conservative, but because it was fundamentally wrong for the Senate to usurp power in this way.

Democrats need to toughen up and stop saying "not my president" and start saying "not my justice."

Michael Alvarez, Tampa

Take preventive action

So your approach is, don't do anything until a refugee or citizen from one of those countries kills a bunch of Americans. Each of the seven countries has a significant ISIS presence or sponsors terrorism (Iran). ISIS has stated that it wants to infiltrate the refugees and in Europe has done so. Most of those countries have very weak or nonfunctional governments.

It is prudent for the new administration to review and refine the procedures for vetting refugees and visitors from those countries and to suspend travel to the United States until that review has been completed. That action is both legal and based on country of origin and not religion as many critics maintain.

Ronald Hall, Lutz

Expand students' horizons

I have been teaching high school English for over 40 years, both near Boston and now in Tampa. Every February, I start with a statement meant to shock my students: "I hate Black History Month!" This obviously gets their attention, and before they are out of control, I explain why.

I tell them that we teachers as a whole have failed them, because year after year they are presented with the names of 10 to 15 black heroes. While there is nothing wrong with this list, it makes it appear as if there are no other black men and women who were that important.

For example, I ask them how many of them have heard of Dr. Charles Drew, and I have yet to find a student who knows. Drew is the man who created the process for freezing blood, which made modern blood transfusions possible. This great man is responsible for saving countless lives, needless to say. And he is only one of many other black men and women I have my students research. So yes, we educators have not done a good enough job when it comes to this month.

And as a final side note, is it not just a tad insulting that Black History Month is the shortest month of the year?

Ronald Medvin, Tampa

Election Day as holiday

I was disturbed by a recent news story suggesting that the Monday after the Super Bowl be declared a national holiday because so many people call in sick and millions of dollars are lost in worker productivity that day anyway.

I suggest that if we are to declare a new national holiday, it should be Election Day instead. We have lost much more than money by our cavalier treatment of our civic responsibilities and our dereliction in teaching people how the government works and that civics holds a higher priority than the Super Bowl as the foundation of the very society that makes that sporting event possible.

Making Election Day a national holiday would shine a spotlight on what it really means to be American, not just on dollars lost from a late night of partying and a sporting event.

Betsy Clement, Dunedin