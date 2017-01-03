Pasco letters to the editor: Better alternatives to Ridge Road Extension

Give up on Ridge Road Extension | Dec. 9 letter

Better alternatives for Ridge Road

Robert Tarbox's recent letter regarding the Ridge Road Extension, and the pollution it would cause on the 19,000-acre pristine Starkey/Serenova Wilderness Preserve, was right on the mark. Pasco County has already spent more than $19 million on this project, mostly for consultants for whom this project has become an 18-year-old cash cow.

The Clean Water Act only allows the Army Corps of Engineers to permit the least environmentally damaging alternative. There are seven alternatives that would have less wetland impact than the elevated extension, including constructing a four-lane Tower Road, adding two managed toll lanes to State Roads 54 and 52, and waiting for the Florida Department of Transportation to construct a four-lane elevated expressway in the SR 54 median. With state and federal funding, that will cost Pasco nothing.

While we sit at congested intersections waiting for two or three cycles of the traffic light, more than $45 million is sitting in an unused account for the extension. That is only one-fourth of what will be the eventual cost. To make up the difference, Pasco has told the Army Corps it will reallocate funds from other road improvement projects. These postponed projects are for roads we use every day. That means more waiting at traffic lights and more unsafe conditions.

There are four relatively new commissioners who are mostly without blame for the $19 million already wasted on this project. Hopefully, they will have the wisdom to say "enough" and use the millions set aside for other more-needed projects.

County Administrator Michele Baker said in a recent article that she would not recommend any tax dollars for an expensive environmental study for SunWest Park because of " ... all the other unfunded park priorities."

The same can be said for the Ridge Road Extension and all of the unfunded roadway improvements we need now.

Angela Miller, Land O'Lakes