Pasco Letters to the Editor: FDOT knows best where traffic lights are needed

Traffic light fight gets personal Jan. 6 story

Believe FDOT's ruling

There is a basic problem with traffic lights: They cause accidents. On any map showing traffic accidents, you can see the clusters around stop-lighted intersections. Only when the number of accidents at an intersection reaches a certain level does a stoplight improve things.

This is little comfort to someone who has suffered an accident or lost a loved one, but the Florida Department of Transportation has to look at the big picture. They have run the numbers. The U.S. 19/Dipaola Drive/Beach Boulevard intersection doesn't merit a traffic light.

Pete Wilford, Holiday