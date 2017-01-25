Pasco letters to the Editor: Listen to the public at public hearings

Listen to public at public hearings

This letter is in response to the discussion of the animal abuser registry on Jan. 10. I was perplexed at the response from Commissioner Mike Moore relative to the three of us who chose to speak on an agenda item at a public hearing. The use of the word "appreciation" is supposed to show gratitude toward someone, but instead his repeated "appreciation" was spoken with derision. He stated that it was "ironic for us to come to the last public hearing," implying that if we really were interested we would have been there for other meetings and would have contacted commissioners to discuss our concern. Nothing could be further from the truth.

What is the point of a public hearing if you have already made up your mind regardless of any additional input? Considering we received not one response from emails to commissioners regarding our concerns, we were left with no option other than to speak at what we believed to be a public hearing.

As for Commissioner Moore's desire to "move forward to show we have the involvement in Pasco and are not just sitting on the sidelines" — and noting that "legislators are in committee meetings now, bills are being filed, we can't wait until after a session to do something" — it does not show good faith in the purpose of a registry by the fast tracking of a very limited last-ditch effort.

In the end, the emphasis was not on putting a good piece of legislation forward to protect the citizens and animals of Pasco County with a true registry, but to push a quick and undemanding method that requires minimal effort.

The one high note was the statement by Commissioner Moore that "it does not mean that we cannot move forward with a more strict ordinance of some type." If our ultimate goal is for a statewide registry similar to the ones in Hillsborough and Marion counties, then we need a registry that has consequences and restrictions on the convicted abuser and the seller.

I would ask you to follow through on what you stated and "move forward with a more strict ordinance of some type," one that will do what we all want it to do … protect and keep both our animals and our citizens safe from abusers. We do not want the type of "list" that Pasco County chose to publish in lieu of a true registry.

Betsy R. Coville, MS, DVM, Lutz

Keep arts funding for our kids

On Jan. 21, I had an experience that showed why the arts are so important for our school-age children. Both Grandma and I went to see the All County Band perform at River Ridge High School. Folks, it was a truly great performance. I have seen several Broadway plays while living in New York, and they couldn't hold a candle to these young boys and girls.

These talented performers were magnificent and brought a tear to this old man's eye. Listening to The Wizard of Oz melody was a trip back in time. All players where right on key. One left the building humming the tunes and feeling so blessed to have been able to watch this exceptional performance.

The message is loud and clear: Leave the endowment for arts alone. Do not cut it. Our culture cries out for these young people to have a life in these arts if they so wish. It is truly a noble career and one that must be left open for these children.

Paul E. Spidell, Hudson