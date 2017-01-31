Pasco letters to the editor: Social Security doesn't cut it for seniors

Seniors need more money to live

Social Security has not given us poor seniors a raise in three years and has even taken money away from the majority by raising the cost of the Medicare deductible, while the cost of prescriptions, food, insurance, gas, clothes, etc., has gone up each year.

Our government sends millions in foreign aid each year. Why not take care of poor seniors in the United States first?

Virginia Bull, Port Richey

Solid plan for road or a flight of fancy? | Jan. 27 column

Changing streets' names costs money

I don't understand why people like Mr. Garrick Infanger always want to change the names of streets and roads. Do they not consider the unneeded expense of something like this? First, the county and/or state would have to replace all street signs. Every business would have to have new letterhead and business cards printed up. All state, city and county maps would have to be printed up and distributed.

In the future, I hope he thinks a little deeper before pressing this idea and setting up a website and wasting government time and money on this project.

Jon Campbell, New Port Richey

U.S. 19 needs speed enforcement

Driving on U.S. 19 in Port Richey is more than a challenge. It is downright dangerous.

As a rule, drivers feel the need to speed 70+ mph in a 45-mph zone, weaving in and out of traffic, and generally without regard for others. Accidents are common, with no observable police traffic control.

The need for this police control is extreme. I hope someone responds before more damage is done.

Peter Ciavarri, Port Richey