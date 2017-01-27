Saturday's letters: A valuable lesson on regulators

Pinellas licensing board plays fast and loose with discipline | Jan. 22

A valuable lesson on regulators

After reading about, with disgust, the totally unprofessional and ethically challenged board of licensing members, I think all should be fired and a new board formed with better rules and regulations. To those who want to remove regulatory rules to encourage business, this should be a warning example of what can happen when one does so.

A big thank you to the reporters of the Tampa Bay Times and the editors who approved the investigative reporting assignments. Without the investigative press, democracy and justice falters and disappears piece by piece.

Marilyn Weaver, Tarpon Springs

President Donald Trump

Disorienting actions

Republicans must be wondering what is going on in "their" White House. President Donald Trump so far sounds more like Bernie Sanders than Ronald Reagan with all his talk against free trade agreements and his promises to have health insurance for everyone.

Of course, Republicans are consoling themselves with the removal of references to protecting women and the LGBT community from the White House and other agency websites. They are also looking forward to getting arch-conservative Supreme Court picks. But to what end? Despite the wishes of the alt-right movement, the cultural wars are pretty much over for much of the nation.

If a conservative Supreme Court sends these issues back to the states, the Democratic states will maintain the protections, and any Republican state that tries to cut the protections will face corporate, entertainment and consumer boycotts on an even bigger scale then we saw in North Carolina.

But wait: They'll get tax cuts. Unfortunately, Trump has made so many promises to increase spending on infrastructure, the military and, of course, the wall, that the budget deficit and government debt projections are going to be off the charts. Sorry, tea party.

Michael Voris, Odessa

The case against sugar | Jan. 22, Perspective

Prevent tooth decay

This article was interesting and informative but neglected any mention of one of the most common diseases of mankind — tooth decay. This problem is considered a disease because it is, in fact, a bacterial infection, something not commonly known by the general public.

One statement in this otherwise helpful article bears correction: "The evidence implicating sugar as a unique cause of chronic disease has never been nearly so convincing." Sugar is, however, most definitely implicated as a unique cause of tooth decay, along with certain bacteria. And among all the sugars, simple table sugar (sucrose) is considered the most cavity-causing sugar of them all.

Fortunately, tooth decay is also a highly preventable disease. Drinking fluoridated water, using a fluoride-containing toothpaste and not swallowing it (starting around age 6), avoiding sticky sweets (especially between meals), and seeing a dentist regularly for preventive care starting by age 2 or 3 are helpful ways of preventing tooth decay.

Stephen Feldman D.D.S., M.S.Ed., Apollo Beach

Abortion

Trump's welcome order

While many Americans may have been dismayed or angered over President Donald Trump's signing of the executive order blocking foreign aid and federal funding for international organizations providing or promoting abortions, countless others like my wife and I received the news with joy. We are the proud parents of two beautiful girls adopted from China. They are a part of our family because their mothers chose life as opposed to abortion. However, thousands upon thousands of unborn children in China and other countries have had their lives ended for no other reason than that they were a girl.

Abortion providers and advocates like Planned Parenthood defend abortion on the grounds of promoting human rights around the globe. Their failure to see the hypocrisy in this argument is bewildering. True advancement of human rights will never be realized if it is to be accomplished through the destruction of millions of innocent lives.

Terry Senhauser, Dover

Labor secretary nominee

Nominee is bad for workers

As CEO of CKE Restaurants (franchisor of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's), Andrew Puzder says he hires "the best of the worst" for workers in his restaurants. As Donald Trump's pick for labor secretary, Puzder is the worst of the worst of the potential Cabinet members.

His businesses have repeatedly violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, the chief statute that he would be charged with enforcing as labor secretary. The Labor Department has investigated Puzder's restaurants often during his 16 years as CEO, and has found violations of wage and hour laws in most of those investigations. He has been an outspoken critic of the very overtime and minimum wage rules that guarantee employees a living wage.

Puzder has benefited greatly from the underpayment of his employees. He earns almost 300 times what his low-paid workers are paid. During his tenure as CEO, his restaurants stopped making contributions to 130 of his employees' 401(k) plans, while he enjoyed company-paid country club membership and the company airplane. But for his workers, he is against meal and rest breaks and sick leave.

His attitude toward women is another reason to oppose his confirmation. The ads for several of his restaurants feature scantily clad, busty women, and he is on record as stating his preference for "beautiful women eating burgers in bikinis." These are not the sentiments of a person who should be elevated to a Cabinet position.

Puzder's disdain for his workers is manifest by his comments regarding the replacement of human employees with machines that don't demand wages. His rationale for this preference is that machines are "always polite, they always upsell, they never take a vacation, they never show up late, there's never a slip-and-fall, or an age, sex, or race discrimination case."

Marcia S. Cohen, St. Petersburg