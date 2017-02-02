Saturday's letters: Be safe and smart for Super Bowl

Drunken driving

Be safe and smart for Super Bowl

Throughout our community, Super Bowl weekend brings fond memories of the times Tampa Bay hosted the big game. But for me, it's a stark reminder of the day my life almost ended amid the weekend revelry.

The day before Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, I was hit by a drunken driver. My neck snapped in a split second that has reverberated for 16 years. If not for the air medical service that transported me from the scene, I would not be alive — all because someone had too much to drink and got behind the wheel.

More than 11,000 Floridians get hit by drunken drivers every year. After such a tragedy, people often ask, "Why me? Why did that person drink and drive? Why do alcohol-related traffic fatalities increase by half on Super Bowl Sunday?''

Instead, I choose to ask, "How?" How can we stop tragedies like this from happening? It starts with your pledge not to drink and drive, or to let anyone who has been drinking get behind the wheel.

As this weekend arrives, I am proud to partner with MADD, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the SOAR Campaign to urge everyone to not drink and drive. I also say a special thanks for air medical services, which prevented my dreadful car crash from becoming a death sentence. The SOAR (Save Our Air Medical Resources) campaign is working to keep these services available to those who need them, and it deserves support.

For many fans, Super Bowl weekend is a nonstop party, wherever the game is being played. As you plan for this weekend, be smart. I know firsthand that everything can change in an instant.

Please do your part by making sure you're not the cause of someone else's lifetime of wondering why.

Robin Powell, Tampa

The writer is a longtime advocate for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Cabinet choice loses 2 senators | Feb. 2

DeVos isn't qualified

Betsy DeVos is not qualified to lead in the position of secretary of education. She has neither the experience nor the credentials. Her family members have funded failed attempts for constitutional change that would allow for vouchers. To allow her access to the federal government and its vast network is dangerous as she is likely to continue to pursue these efforts — and others — with far-reaching effects on public schools and America's children. Being a billionaire does not qualify her for this position in any way. There are enough of them in the Cabinet already.

We have to demand better. Our children, grandchildren, teachers and all who work in education deserve qualified leadership. Please call your elected congressional official now.

Lisa Brock, Tampa

Trump stands firm as backlash builds Jan. 30

Policies and profits

President Donald Trump has closed our borders to all people with passports from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Syria.

Here is an analysis from New American Media: Law and Justice:

" 'Foreigners from those seven (banned) nations have killed zero Americans in terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and the end of 2015,' according to the New York Times. These are facts. What is also a fact, according to Bloomberg Politics, is that Donald Trump's banned list doesn't include majority Muslim countries where the Trump organization has done business or pursued potential deals, including the United Arab Emirates (golf courses) and Turkey (luxury towers.) Curiously, the ban also does not include Saudi Arabia — a country at least indirectly linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City's twin towers in 2001."

Indeed. Not only did Saudi Arabia provide 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers, but it finances fundamentalist schools all across the Muslim world that are, often as not, hotbeds of anti-American propaganda.

Like most bullies, Trump only picks on the weak and, like any corrupt businessman, is always looking out for his own interests.

Pete Wilford, Holiday

Refugees in limbo

Like during the warm and fuzzy days of his campaign, almost every day in the life of President Donald Trump wipes out whatever news or event occurred the day before. Likely, the kerfuffle about the immigration ban will be pushed aside by something else, but for now this is a new low point. Tragically, Trump thinks that terrorist is a synonym for refugee, so consequently innocent people, the majority of which are women with children trying to escape war or persecution and who have already been thoroughly vetted for up to three years, are being forced to wait an indeterminate amount of additional time because our commander in chief is unenlightened. Trump's immigration ban appears to violate the Geneva Convention's refugee policy, to which the United States is a signatory.

George Howlett, Tampa

Uplifting start to a new life | Jan. 21

End barbaric practice

Thank you for publishing photographs of the 10 dogs arriving at Orlando International Airport out of the 200 rescued by the Humane Society International from a dog meat farm in South Korea.

The acceptance of these dogs by the Tampa Bay Humane Society will give them a chance to live out their lives as companion animals in the Tampa Bay area and not as meat on the plates of South Koreans. South Korea, a technologically advanced nation, continues the barbaric and gruesomely cruel practice of slaughtering dogs and cats, but mostly dogs, for human consumption. These unlucky dogs are not only slaughtered but are first tortured before they are killed because South Koreans believe the more adrenaline that flows through the dog's body before death the better its meat will taste.

The torture and consumption of dogs in South Korea must be banned. If you would like to help stop the abuse of innocent dogs in the dog meat trade in South Korea, let that government know.

Susan Heitmann, St. Petersburg