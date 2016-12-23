Saturday's letters: Good jobs in manufacturing

Manufacturing muscle | Nov. 29, commentary

Great careers in manufacturing

This article appears to show that American manufacturing is in good shape because robotics allows us to make so much more, with fewer workers. While robotics helps, manufacturing still needs workers.

The average age on a shop floor is 56. No longer are schools guiding students into trade schools and tech programs. The push for every student must go to college is hurting us. Too many students don't finish college and are saddled with great student loan debt. Not everyone should go to college.

Great careers can be had in manufacturing. To operate robotics, machine skills are necessary. Manufacturing jobs need far more technical skills and abilities than ever before. The manufacturing industry is actually underemployed. There is a shortage of skilled labor. Taking shop out of high schools was a tremendous error.

Parents and teachers need to learn more about the great career paths in manufacturing. There are more apprenticeship programs than ever that offset the costs. Anyone who enters into manufacturing now will be a very valuable employee and almost guaranteed a great career.

Patrick Baymont, Tampa

Fight back, Democrats | Dec. 15, commentary

Imagine shoe on other foot

I am so glad that I'm not the only one feeling this way. If the shoe were on the other foot and there was evidence of influence by a foreign country to tip the scales towards Hillary Clinton, the Republicans would be salivating at the possibility of denying her the presidency and "locking her up."

Now we have evidence of hacking with Vladimir Putin directly involved to help elect Donald Trump, and I don't doubt for a minute that Trump knew about it. He all but admitted it when he was on the campaign trail and said, "I wish the Russians would find her emails."

Collusion with a foreign entity to interfere with an election is the very definition of treason.

Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes. That is a lot of votes to be ignored, especially in light of the very egregious crime of election tampering. Not only should the Democrats stand up and fight, but all of America should be disturbed by this. The cyber attack by Russia is a national problem that threatens the very foundation of our nation.

Yvonne M. Osmond, Clearwater

President-elect Trump

Compare and contrast

Allow me to draw a parallel.

This newspaper has extolled the potential positive results of the hiring of the new USF football coach, Charlie Strong. Despite a losing record at Texas and yet-to-be-seen performance here, the sports writers for your newspaper are upbeat and positive before Strong even resettles his family in Tampa. In their thinking, he will deliver great results — a prediction that is hopeful for the USF football fans.

Contrast that outlook with the demeaning predictions made by the Times on an almost daily basis for the potential of our yet-to-be-inaugurated president, Donald Trump. Judging by the almost unanimous outlook by your reporters, our national future is doomed before the man is sworn in. Where is positive hope for his potential and our collective future?

Excuse me, but your editorial bias is showing.

Robert B. Ryan, Spring Hill

Emotions prevail over facts

America is a nation already drunk with (religious) belief and historically steeped in anti-intellectualism. And now, technology has literally rewired Americans' brains. Few read or find value in reading beyond bits of print in social media or text messages. We have become visual creatures and live in the immediate present, staring at our cellphones, uninterested in the past, ignorant of the lessons it offers, and unaware of the consequences the present holds for the future. Reality is whatever media creates.

In this new dystopia, we have become almost entirely emotional thinkers. If we see it, then it's true. If it's the way we "feel," then it's true. Introspection and evaluation are absent, and consequences are disregarded or ignored. Facts don't matter. The "truth" is whatever we "believe" it is, and those who would illustrate the falsehood of our beliefs or threaten our conviction are immediately dismissed and disrespected.

The election of Donald Trump, and the widespread continued acceptance and willfully ignorant defense of his blatant lies and misdirection by millions, illustrate the profound inability of so many to process information rationally and discern either personal or collective threats. There likely is no going back from this.

Fred Rydzik, New Port Richey

Allegiant troubles and FAA inaction Dec. 18

FAA focus on safety

This article in the Tampa Bay Times about the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of Allegiant Air grossly mischaracterizes how the agency's oversight system functions. The FAA's oversight system is vastly different from the one that was in place two decades ago. Today's system focuses on data analysis to detect potential risk, and works to identify potential problems or trends before they result in accidents. It identifies hazards, assesses the risks from those hazards, ensures measures are put in place to mitigate those risks, and monitors those measures to ensure they are effective.

These efforts, combined with airline Safety Management Systems and industrywide voluntary reporting systems, have produced the safety record we enjoy today and have reduced the risk of fatalities in U.S. commercial aviation by 90 percent since 1997.

Furthermore, and contrary to what the Times suggested, the FAA investigates every significant event involving U.S.-certificated operators and ensures appropriate measures are taken to address the cause of the event.

Margaret Gilligan, Washington, D.C.

The writer is associate administrator for aviation safety with the Federal Aviation Administration.