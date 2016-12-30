Saturday's letters: Leaders' failure to pursue peace

Nuclear weapons

Leaders failing to pursue peace

Those who had hoped that Donald Trump would bring about change in our failed foreign policy must have been taken aback that the president-elect would say, "Let it be an arms race." Those who read that Vladimir Putin said that Russia is not seeking a new arms race or to develop new nuclear warheads, but was instead seeking ways to improve its armaments so that they could pierce missile defenses, might have viewed this as an opportunity for Trump not to escalate the arms race.

It was a chance for Trump to simply state that the United States already has sufficient capability to obliterate any nuclear opponent and is more concerned about peace than war. Instead, it will become a game of one-upmanship. Sadly, it appears that Trump is little better in building bridges to peace and prosperity than Hillary Clinton. President Barack Obama, outspending all previous presidents on defense, foreign policy and no-win wars in the Middle East, has also been incapable of changing the direction of previous failed policy.

The imperialistic, truculent aggression of our leaders knows no bounds, and unfortunately those who elected Trump will soon come to the realization that the disease that affects our leaders is endemic. Apparently, the ego that it takes to govern the greatest nation on Earth and world's "only superpower" seems to breed bombastic and truculent personalities whose dogma leads them to behave in a manner not consistent with the best interests of the people.

Perhaps they could learn from Teddy Roosevelt's foreign policy: "Speak softly and carry a big stick." Roosevelt described his style of foreign policy as "the exercise of intelligent forethought and of decisive action sufficiently far in advance of any likely crisis" — or more plainly, engage your brain before you run your mouth, or keep your mouth shut and let your actions speak for themselves.

Henry Pierson, Hernando Beach

Populism, read and phony | Dec. 26, commentary

The people have spoken

Paul Krugman's column on populism had a phrase in it that really bothered me. It was "contempt for democracy." Apparently, possible anticipated changes to the actions taken by President Barack Obama over the past eight years amount to a "contempt for democracy."

Nowhere in Krugman's article does he define what about those changes might be undemocratic. He just lists things that may be changed because about half of the voting public said they were unhappy with the direction the country has been heading for eight years. Apparently, Krugman's view of democracy includes undemocratic actions such as putting into effect thousands of pages of regulations that have not been approved by Congress.

He mentioned that these anticipated changes will come with "huge efforts to shift the blame" (to the Democrats). He must have gotten that idea from the actions Obama took with those thousands of pages of unvoted-upon regulations that were blamed on the Republicans. Obama said it was because he couldn't muster enough support to get them passed by Congress.

Those actions sound more like "contempt for democracy" to me.

Theodore Hall, New Port Richey

Cross Bay Ferry

Plan misses the boat

The plan was perfect. Take the ferry to Tampa on New Year's Eve for the Lightning game. Enjoy the sunset ride to Tampa, arriving 30 minutes prior to puck drop. After a Bolts win, ride the ferry back to the First Night festivities in downtown St. Petersburg in plenty of time to catch the New Year's fireworks. No driving, no parking, no DUI issues!

But alas, after riding down to the ticket booth to make sure we got on board the anticipated full New Year's Eve voyage, I was told they weren't running that night. What? You're kidding, right? The biggest night for both downtown waterfronts, the Outback Bowl fans in town, not to mention we are subsidizing this whole thing — and you're not running?

You can't make this stuff up.

Rick Ware, St. Petersburg

Expert defends torture | Dec. 27

Indefensible

I am sorry, there is no defense for torture.

John Harrold, Indian Shores

Election 2016

Monday-morning QB

In my early youth, my friends and I would argue over whose dad would win in a fight. So now, in the twilight of my years, the child in me has been reawakened with President Barack Obama saying that he would have beaten Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump "if I had run again."

Despite the fact that America will never get the opportunity to find this out, I find it ironic that the president broke out of "Clinton protectionist mode" and delivered an implied criticism of her campaign. Monday-morning quarterbacks are a dime a dozen. The only important focus our new president should entertain is keeping his promises to rebuild our country with strength, courage and always placing the will of its citizens first.

Mike Merino, Tampa

Student loans

Profits on back of students

"Student loan market warms up" is the headline in a prominent business publication. This is bad news for college students, but the lenders are salivating over the huge increase in profits they expect under the Trump administration. Raymond Quinlan, CEO of the largest private student lender, SLM Corp., or Sallie Mae, had this gloating statement: "Political risk has now been removed." He added that this would result in a big volume increase for private lenders. Of course, this would all be paid for by borrowers of student loans.

In the meantime, students attending colleges in countries a lot less affluent than ours can continue to attend colleges tuition-free.

Stan Jay, Belleair Bluffs