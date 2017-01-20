Saturday's letters: Obama was a dignified leader

Barack Obama

President was a dignified leader

Much has been said lately about the legacy of Barack Obama. His supporters struggle to affirm the value of his presidency, while his detractors struggle to deny it. Both seem to miss the point.

A man's legacy is not determined by his works but by his character. As president, Obama has displayed unfaltering grace in the face of persistent adversity. He has consistently sought to determine the right path, avoiding comfortable orthodoxies and easy solutions.

In periods of national grief, he has comforted the nation and empathized with those experiencing grievous loss. When addressing divisive political issues, he has shown uncommonly serene demeanor, rationality and courage while facing opponents whose only agenda has been to ensure his failure.

What more can we ask of our leaders? He is truly "a man for all seasons."

Leonard Soniat, Tampa

Goals will be tough to reach

After reading President Donald Trump's 100-plus promises, I believe former President Barack Obama's record of about 1 in 4 promises broken will be an unattainable goal for Trump.

Goals of deporting 11 million undocumented immigrants; growing the economy, currently at 1 percent, at 4 to 6 percent; and clearing our $19 trillion debt in eight years represent magical thinking at best.

No wonder he wants to dramatically scale back the Education Department. He doesn't want educated, critical thinkers to notice his unattainable goals.

George Chase, St. Pete Beach

Pay attention to real world

I had to laugh when I read George LeMieux's column on what Donald Trump should do. One suggestion is to use the market-based approach for health care that is modeled on Lasik and cosmetic surgery. Are you kidding? I am sure Trump and all his Cabinet members can afford these treatments, but I am not so sure the single mother who is struggling to clothe and feed her children can. When are these guys going to start living in the real world?

Ann Jamieson, Tarpon Springs

Who put them in charge?

I do remember voting last November; I just don't remember my ballot listing the NRA as a choice. So how did the NRA get in charge in Tallahassee? And what is our NRA-led government proposing? Guns in our airports. Guns on campus. Openly carried guns. Here a gun, there a gun, everywhere a — you get the picture.

Let me ask Tallahassee for one concession: that guns be kept out of the hands of our mentally ill citizens. At least that way I'll feel safer knowing that my elected officials aren't armed.

Richard Downing, Hudson

Disruptive and dangerous

As a licensed psychologist with 40 years as a professor at four different universities, I retired from USF as a distinguished research professor. I very much enjoyed and appreciated the Times' well-documented and well-written article articulating why we should not have guns on college and university campuses. I have two additional compelling considerations.

Firstly, a highly effective teaching technique is to have students openly debate differing sides of issues. Knowing that my students may be carrying guns, however, I may be less inclined to facilitate heated debates in class. Secondly, in today's contentious world I prefer that our students appreciate that in many occasions there are no rights or wrongs (but rather alternative opinions), and that they appreciate and respect the strengths of others' opinions and arguments.

Sometimes in life, might is not right and the word is indeed mightier than the sword.

William G. Emener, St. Pete Beach

Children's future

Take steps to fight poverty

At the end of the 2016 school year, 53 percent of Pasco County's public school children were on free or reduced lunches. That indicates that they are living at or below the poverty line. Many of these children come from single-parent households. Fifty-three percent of our children living in poverty is not acceptable. Some solutions:

1. Address the issue of single mothers. Begin with adequate, scientific sex education. Make free, effective birth control available. Through the health department, provide pregnancy and child rearing support for young, at-risk mothers-to-be; and a trained mentor through pregnancy and the first postnatal year. Address the drug epidemic, not with punishment, but with support for the addicted. Provide access to effective prenatal care.

2. Make the minimum wage a living wage. That translates to $15 an hour. Parents who have to work 60 hours a week for the current minimum wage in order to survive don't have energy left to give to their children.

3. Subsidize good child care to allow parents to work while providing a nurturing environment for their child.

4. Continue the Children's Health Insurance Program. Prevention of health problems is much more cost-effective than trying to fix what could have been prevented.

5. Ensure adequate nutrition by continuing generous use of food stamps. Having hungry children in this country, at this time, is immoral.

6. And of course, support our public schools and the teachers who work diligently. Allow teachers, educated professionals, to teach rather than test. Not every child should go to college. Provide access to vocational programs such as electrician, chef and plumber.

Our children are the future of this country. We need to make sure that they have everything they need to grow into the task. We have the power to affect the outcome. Do we have the will?

Fern Williams, Zephyrhills