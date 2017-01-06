Saturday's letters: Setting example of humble piety

Bay area Catholics get man of the people | Jan. 2

Setting example of humble piety

Waveney Ann Moore wrote: "But it was when he started working at the bank that the priesthood called to him: 'I would attend daily Mass at Christ the King (Church in Tampa) as often as I was able to and spend time before and after Mass asking God what was his will for my life.' "

In mid 1987, approximately the time the new bishop for the St. Petersburg Diocese, layman Gregory Parkes, started attending daily Mass at Christ the King Church's oval-shaped Marian chapel, and I too started to attend daily after a humbling event I had just gone through.

In most Catholic parishes, usually the same group of people, day after day, come for daily Mass and you get to know or at least recognize them. It was not hard to miss Parkes during those daily Masses, for he towered over all the congregation, which usually consisted of 75 percent retirees and the rest workers on their lunch break. The one virtue that I always saw in Greg was his humble piety during his prayer time either before or after Mass. As St. Josemaria Escriva once said, "Dream and your dreams will fall short."

We now fast forward to the future and are elated to find out that he has come home to the bay area to guide us, the community where he heard the call to priesthood. I found my call to follow Jesus in that chapel, and now my wife and I have seven children, but truly I believe that Bishop Parkes beats me with his 500,000 Catholic faithful that he will be shepherding.

Dale Kimball, Wesley Chapel

MacDill buys uniform replicas | Jan. 2

Better use of $47,000

I am amazed that the Marine Corps Forces Central Command purchased 14 replica uniforms for $47,000 for their Marine Corps birthday pageant at MacDill with, I assume, taxpayers paying the bill. It would have been better for the entire Tampa Bay community if this group of 200 at MacDill planned to have their party at the soon-to-close Military Museum in Largo and donated the $47,000 to this nonprofit local museum, perhaps even helping it to stay open. The Largo museum comes with military equipment and real Marine uniforms.

Charlie Rutz, Clearwater

Minimum wage

Workers aren't only losers

The Buzz "Losers" column stated that minimum wage workers were only getting a nickel raise this year, meaning $2 more for a 40-hour week. How does that compare to the raise for Social Security, which is just 0.3 percent? That will be eaten up by Medicare. People on fixed incomes don't get much relief, either. When will politicians realize that such small raises keep people from being able to enjoy the little things that they take for granted?

Donna Daffron, Thonotosassa

Russian hacking

There's a pattern here

Donald Trump says he knows things the intelligence community doesn't about hacking and that he will reveal it. Haven't we all learned by now how to interpret this? It means he hasn't a clue what he is talking about and will never reveal the information that he doesn't have. He did that with his taxes, his policies and Barack Obama's birth certificate.

Christopher Radulich, Apollo Beach

Pedestrians still in peril | Jan. 3, editorial

Responsible behavior

When I was a boy, I remember being taught safety was my responsibility. My parents were really proficient at hammering those safety lessons. Walk against traffic. Cross at the crosswalk, never in the middle of the street. Wait for the green. Never cross on red. Look both ways before crossing, and then look again. Those drumbeats still sound in my head.

Then I pick up the paper and read "hit by car" or "pedestrian struck." We spend thousands on sidewalks to make our neighborhoods safe. Yet where are the walkers? Where are the runners? In the street.

Go to any shopping center and see shoppers brazenly stepping right in front of cars without looking. Mothers, with children in tow, give nary so much as a glance left or right, plowing for the door. God help a driver who gets distracted. That will earn a glare, the jut of a chin, the lift of a head and a frown — maybe even a shout, "Pedestrians have the right of way!"

I get it. But common sense really may not be so common after all. When people begin to flaunt the law in careless disregard for their personal safety, perhaps it's time the pendulum begins to shift the other direction. Choosing to place yourself or your children in harm's way because the law gives you that right is just plain foolish. It's arrogant to place responsibility for your personal safety in someone else's hands. For a parent to do so approaches "careless disregard" as a theme for a driver's legal defense team.

But I still hear those drumbeats. I also bought a dashcam, and I always keep it turned on. The drum reminds me, "Streets are for cars!" Unfortunately, whenever pedestrians and automobiles get together, the pedestrians always lose, even when they're right.

Patrick Bauer, Sun City Center

Trump qualified, prepared | Jan. 3, letter

Business vs. government

Running the most powerful country in the free world is not on a par with running a large corporation "employing thousands of people with operations both domestic and international."

The statement that Donald Trump's organization has "its ups and downs" pales when you consider he will be commander in chief of millions of people — and while "ups" may be good, "downs" could be deadly. In business, when you prod the "sleeping giant" and lose, you just cut your losses and move on. In government, when you prod the "sleeping giant," people can die and do.

He may be a good businessman, but he is not a good person. He is self-centered and righteous, and that combination is deadly. The writer is right that we need to move on, but I will never get over the disappointment in the people who voted for him. I only hope we can survive the next four years.

Sharon Jones, Dade City