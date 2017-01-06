Sunday's letters: Aid to Israel helps both sides

Foreign assistance

U.S. aid to Israel helps both sides

U.S. financial aid to Israel greatly benefits the United States. It enables Israel to develop sophisticated military and intelligence technology that Israel shares with United States. This sharing includes Israel providing the United States with information on rogue nations and terrorists; the positioning of U.S. military equipment in Israel so the United States has a safe place to maintain a presence in the Middle East; joint training of Israeli and American personnel; joint development of advanced weapons systems from which both countries benefit; and the development by Israel of lifesaving technology that Israel shares with the United States. Just one example of this technology is advanced body armor tiles that explode outward upon impact, thus protecting military personnel.

It should also be noted that the aid Memorandum of Understanding requires that 75 percent of U.S. aid be spent by Israel in the United States and that the percentage increases to 100 percent over the 10 years of the agreement.

Ilene Klein, Clearwater

Fix Florida's felon vote | Jan. 1, Perspective

Institutional racism

Your readership owes a debt of gratitude to Darryl Paulson and Martin Dyckman for their comprehensive and thoughtful essay on the Florida felon vote issue. It is a clear analysis of the institutionalized racism that permeates all levels of government in Florida and our nation. Anyone who says otherwise is either ignorant, at best, or a hypocrite.

I also couldn't help but notice that the article was juxtaposed to David Colburn's mostly fluff piece about "Florida's spectacular transformation in recent decades." I had to laugh for crying.

John R. Gallo, Ruskin

Affordable Care Act

Show us what you've got

How about instead of "repeal and replace" on the Affordable Care Act, we do "replace and repeal"? Show us what you are offering before you take away what we have.

Alan Olson, Palm Harbor

Amend it, don't end it

With the newly sworn-in Congress poised to repeal the Affordable Care Act, we are going to see just how serious the GOP is about providing health care to the nation. Since single-payer is anathema to Republican principles, they would be expected to pursue a marked-based model. To be clear, Obamacare is a marked-based model. In fact, Obamacare is a Republican idea straight from the Heritage Foundation and implemented in Massachusetts by then-Gov. Mitt Romney.

Since the Republicans now have majorities in the Congress and an incoming president, they could amend the ACA instead of repealing it. After all, the ACA was their idea. Repeal smacks more of an attempt to dismantle any Barack Obama legacy. Amending the ACA could be less problematic and might actually get bipartisan support.

Michael Brown, Tampa

President-elect Trump

Watch deeds, not words

Donald Trump will soon be our president, and I hope that he succeeds, just as I hoped that President George W. Bush would succeed even though I did not vote for him.

Unfortunately, as it turned out, tax cuts don't pay for themselves, banks can't self-regulate, the Iraqis didn't welcome us as liberators and Brownie wasn't doing a heck of a job.

The first hint that we will have been duped again will be if Republicans blow up the budget with tax cuts, increased spending on infrastructure and military adventures and privatization of Medicare and Social Security, all while blithely increasing the debt limit as they conveniently forget their cries over the last eight years that we are bankrupting our children.

John M. Kramer, St. Petersburg

New movie uses Ybor City stand-in | Jan. 3

Florida is losing out

This article reports that the film Live by Night, starring Ben Affleck, is set in Ybor City but that the film was actually shot in Georgia. This was because Georgia offered film credits, whereas Florida offered nothing.

Any resident of Florida should be unhappy with our legislators who saw fit to let the Florida film incentive program expire. The program was started in 2010 and allotted $296 million, which was spent by 2012 and is a minuscule amount by filmmaking standards.

I find it distressing that Florida gets passed by because filmmakers can get better deals in Georgia, Texas and Tennessee, among other states, because legislators in those states know that many more dollars come back to the state than what they give out in incentives, not to mention the jobs created.

With Florida's great weather and its many attractions, I find it incomprehensible that our state should not be on the forefront of filmmaking.

George Petrick, Riverview

Pitbull mix euthanized after attack | Jan. 4

Dealing with dangerous dog

After reading about the pitbull mix that attacked three people, I thought I would explain what to do in that situation.

It does no good to poke and punch the animal; that just makes it angrier and will cause it to bite down harder. The first thing to do is, with one hand, grab a handful of loose skin behind the dog's neck and hang on tight. With your other hand, reach under the head and take hold of the windpipe and squeeze it hard. This will cause the dog's jaws to pop open at once.

You may then release the dog or, while still maintaining both grips, walk the animal to a safe area and let go. This method is used by the K-9 corps throughout the military and has proven to be quite successful.

John Waitman, Palm Harbor