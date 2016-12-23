Sunday's letters: Bill protects prescription coverage

Bait-and-Switch Bill

Protect prescription coverage

Like more than 90,000 other Floridians, I live with lupus. The disease, which attacks the immune system, can be fatal if not treated correctly, and treating it can be difficult — especially now.

For no medical reason, insurance plans are increasingly making prescription benefit changes to force Floridians off the medications that keep their health stable. These health plans are increasing co-pays to make treatments unaffordable, requiring patients to jump through additional hoops or refusing to cover the medications at all.

Such coverage changes can happen at any time — even in the middle of a plan year when consumers have entered into a contract with their insurer and have no choice but to remain on their current plan.

I'm asking Florida lawmakers to enact the Bait-and-Switch Bill (SB 182/HB 95) and help correct this problem. This new legislation would put protections in place so that commercial insurers cannot lock Floridians into a health plan and then arbitrarily change consumers' pharmacy benefits throughout the plan year.

Prescription coverage changes especially hurt those with chronic health conditions like mine. People living with lupus, epilepsy, mental health conditions, HIV/AIDS, rheumatoid arthritis — and other chronic or life-threatening conditions — carefully choose health insurance plans that accommodate our medical needs, and any change in our treatment regimen can seriously affect our health.

It sounds simple: Floridians are not able to change their health insurance throughout the year, so health insurers should not be able to change the benefits they provide. Let's enact the Bait-and-Switch Bill to help protect all consumers by ensuring transparency and dependable prescription coverage.

Sandi Frear, Seminole

The writer is vice president of Lupus and Allied Diseases Association Inc.

Trump's Cabinet

Senate must check power

President-elect Donald Trump has made some questionable, even alarming, nominations for top posts in his administration. It almost seems like he is bent on disabling the legitimate functions of government, for whatever reasons.

Fortunately, our Constitution and laws provide checks and balances to mitigate such situations. In the case of these nominations, each will have to be considered by the Senate. We must rely on people of good intentions and conscience in the Senate to navigate the potentially devastating effects should some of these nominees take office.

I ask Florida's senators, Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio, to give these nominees a careful and in-depth look. Good judgment and the interests of the people of the United States must prevail over partisan issues and — I hate to suggest this — what looks like the president-elect's efforts at personal enrichment.

Gloria Garber, Naples

2016 election

French twist on politics

The results of the 2016 election confirm what French revolutionary Maximilien de Robespierre said, namely that "the secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant."

Patrick Bauer, Land O' Lakes

Boom with a view | Dec. 18

Urban landscape in peril

A lethal partnership of politics, boosters and developers is combining to create the demise of St. Petersburg. Within 10 years I predict people will avoid downtown because of traffic, long lines at restaurants, crowded parks and entertainment focused only on the wealthy. Within two years some 10,000 new cars will call downtown home, since the only development since the bust has been housing for very rich people.

Early city leaders gave us a great jewel of greenland and park available to everyone. I can ride my bike, sit under a tree and thank god for such beauty and serenity. Tampa is spending millions trying to create the same effect.

Moving from Chicago, I choose the Tampa Bay area and, after a year is South Tampa, moved to St. Petersburg. Traffic in South Tampa began to remind me of Chicago. Urban planners know an ambiance like downtown can't be planned; it happens with the culture. It can, however, be destroyed. Destruction of urban and rural beauty is one of Florida's talents.

Sadly, the process can't be stopped. Buildings are going up and more are planned. We watch as St. Petersburg becomes something we want to avoid.

Timothy Shea, St. Petersburg

Another day, another restriction on abortion Dec. 16, commentary

Respect for all life

In Charles Dickens' 1843 classic A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer Scrooge, when asked to aid the poor, replies that perhaps their death is a preferable option so as to "decrease the surplus population." Sadly, I wonder if there are those today whose mind-set is not unlike that of the infamous Scrooge. Columnist Connie Schultz, explaining her opposition to restrictions on late-term abortions, says of those proposing such legislation: "They do not worry about bringing into the world children they — and we as communities — cannot afford."

It is a dangerous thing when communities and nations start down the path of viewing human beings through the lens of affordability. If the unborn is first, then why not the physically and mentally disabled? If the unborn, then why not the elderly and infirm?

As the ghost of Jacob Marley laments over a life of missed opportunities to aid those in need, his former business associate Scrooge attempts to comfort him by reminding him that he was a good man of business. Marley's response rings true as well for us today when it comes to defending the defenseless. "Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were all my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business."

Terry Senhauser, Dover