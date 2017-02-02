Sunday's letters: Don't turn back on Iraqi allies

Trump stands firm as backlash builds | Jan. 30

Don't turn back on Iraqi allies

For every tour in the Sandbox (Iraq), our Terps (interpreters) were comrades-in-arms. They were on every patrol with us, suffered with us, hurt with us, were wounded and died alongside us. While we were only sacrificing our individual lives, the Terps were not only sacrificing their lives but the lives of their entire immediate and extended family if the enemy ever found out that they were helping the "infidels." They were invaluable not only for their language skills, but for their ability to determine who was lying or telling the truth, who was friend or foe. I would have traded a good Terp for my Internet connection any day, which is saying a lot. We owe them.

When I turned on the news and heard that a former Terp was denied entry into our country, my heart wept. The people of Iraq are our allies. We have been fighting and dying alongside them since 2003. The idea of putting a ban on all of the Iraqi people from entering the United States is unconscionable. The person who signed the ban has never served in the military nor has never lived the creed of "nemo resideo" — no one left behind.

Kevin Young, Lutz

Trump stands firm as backlash builds Jan. 30

Policy is a moving target

Supporters of President Donald Trump's Muslim country travel ban say that he ran on the promise and is only doing what Americans elected him to do. He also promised to restore waterboarding and "go further" and to "kill the spouses and children of our enemies." He changed his mind from day to day, depending on what got cheers at his rallies. He had so many different positions that it was hard to know what he would eventually do.

Very clever — to be so vague that anything that he ends up doing, he can claim that voters wanted. And anyone who opposes him, as the details are finally laid out, is simply a "sore loser."

Barbara B. Hood, Tampa

U.S. must protect itself

Those who argue that President Donald Trump's immigration reforms limit freedom of religion are mistaken. The reforms are not intended to limit the free practice of any religion. They are intended to limit the murder of American citizens.

When the only thing a band of killers hold in common is their religion, it quite reasonably calls the tenets of that religion into question. If we were at war with a country, would we not limit immigration from that country and carefully examine those who would cross our borders? A sect of Islam has declared war on us. It is disingenuous to cry foul in the name of religious freedom when we need to protect ourselves from our enemies.

Bob Walker, Tarpon Springs

Obama should refrain

While I do not agree with President Donald Trump's recent immigration edict, I find it interesting and somewhat amusing that after only nine days in office former President Barack Obama has seen fit to criticize a presidential decision. I seem to recall that President George W. Bush, once he left office, never entered into any statements critical of any of Obama's policy decisions, although there were many to question in his eight years in office.

I hope that Obama rides off into the sunset, as Bush did, and refrains from any second-guessing in the future and treats the office that he vacated with the same level of respect that George Bush did.

Dom Cassano, Brandon

USF students rally, single out Genshaft Jan. 31

Selective outrage

I was born in Berlin in April 1939 and came to this country in 1948, which from my perspective was the best thing that ever happened in my life. At the age of 18, I was given the choice of becoming a naturalized citizen, which I joyfully accepted and had no problem renouncing my German citizenship.

Because I felt so fortunate to be living in this country, I made sure that I voted in every election as soon as I was eligible. During all those years, even though I was a registered Democrat, I never voted for a candidate on that basis but made my choice on what I thought would be best for our country. This last election was the first one in which I could not bring myself to vote for either candidate from the two major parties.

Now as I watch demonstrations over President Donald Trump's executive order concerning Muslims, I have one question. Where were all these Muslims and non-Muslims when 9/11 happened or when ISIS showed videos of beheadings and burnings of infidels or when other atrocities were committed by individuals or groups claiming to be followers of Allah? There were no demonstrations on campuses or in the streets of major cities then.

When I see these same people who demonstrated on the USF campus about the Trump action demonstrate about the behavior of people involved with such groups as ISIS and al-Qaida, then they will have my full support.

Klaus Ruediger, Tampa

U.S. diplomats told to get with it or leave Jan. 31

Professional assets

Sean Spicer's warning to State Department employees to "get with the program or they can go" misses the point of dissent. This State Department rule is meant not to imply noncompliance but to advise of their disagreement of a given policy and its potential consequences.

Effective managers know that feedback from employees is always information to be considered, even if not implemented. Career government professionals have and will continue to execute government policies as these are adopted. Resignation remains an option as an individual choice.

This administration should be concerned, however, should numerous professionals at any agency resign en masse, for they will not easily be replaced. From economics to national security, experienced State Department employees are essential to all aspects of our nation's well-being. They are assets, not liabilities.

Wayne Logsdon, Hernando