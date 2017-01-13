Sunday's letters: Gun 'course' was expensive joke

Concealed carry training falls short | Jan. 11, commentary

Gun 'course' was expensive joke

I have a concealed weapons permit issued by the state of Florida. I took the "course" at a gun show in Palmetto several years ago. I found it to be a very expensive joke.

A little background. I am a former police officer from a Northern city of over 180,000 people. I spent 10 years with the department before deciding on a career in the private sector. As officers, we had to qualify with our sidearms quarterly. When I decided to leave the department, I inquired about obtaining a concealed permit and was told that I would have to prove my ability to handle a firearm to a qualified NRA instructor. I had to submit my fingerprints and photo to the state police for a background check and also had to present a letter from the instructor that I had qualified at the pistol range by loading and firing the weapon at a target some 30 or more times. I passed and was issued a permit.

Fast forward to my acquiring a Florida permit. The background procedure was similarly done by the Manatee County Sheriff's Department. But that is where the similarity ended. After a three-hour class on the commonsense factors of firearm handling, we were told to meet at a nearby indoor firing range. We entered the range one at a time and were handed a pistol by the instructor and told to fire at the target. We all fired one shot. I thought to myself at the time, I wonder if anyone I was in the class with knew how that bullet got into the pistol. I would not want to be in a live-fire situation with any of my "classmates."

Richard Kitson, St. Pete Beach

Comparing gun deaths | Jan. 7, letter

Increase shown in study

The letter writer questions if there are any data to suggest that "stand your ground" laws have had any effect on gun deaths in Florida. There are data suggesting this effect in an Economist magazine report about a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. After the law went into effect in Florida, there was a jump of 24 percent in the monthly murder rate. Homicides involving firearms increased by 32 percent. In the states without the "stand your ground" laws, the rates remained flat.

This would indicate that the increase in Florida cannot be explained by a nationwide crime wave.

C.D. Chamberlain, Spring Hill

Concealed carry training falls short | Jan. 11, commentary

Training was mixed bag

When I went through the concealed carry class, it was indeed nothing but three hours of lecture. There may have been a very simple test at the end of the course, but I do remember that we had to go to the range and demonstrate basic safety with our handguns (e.g., make the weapon safe, load and unload, fire one round at a five-meter target). As a veteran, I did this voluntarily.

I could have chosen to provide my honorable discharge evidence and received the concealed carry permit. I assume the thinking is that if you spent three years in the military, surely you have some measure of firearms proficiency. This is not the case. Many military personnel only fire a rifle in boot camp and never see another firearm for the duration of their enlistment.

I do not know that the training for concealed carry necessarily falls short. I would imagine that a more intensive course with an associated increase in fees would probably deter many people from pursuing a permit. It seems to me that advocating for a shoot-don't shoot training session every six months might be a bit excessive.

I do agree that ownership does not equate to proficiency. There are plenty of courses available to those who want more than just relying on range time to develop skill.

To conclude, I'm not overly worried about the marginally trained 1.7 million concealed weapon permit holders in Florida so much as I am with the guy who has a stolen pistol down his pants and a rap sheet a mile long. He may have gotten training by someone other than a certified firearms instructor.

Dean S. Robinson, Tampa

President-elect Trump

Listen to his words

Recently on CNN, Kellyanne Conway asked the press to disregard what Donald Trump says and focus on his heart instead. Not too long ago a Holy Mole cartoon that appeared in the Times said it best as a response to Conway. The cartoon read: "Master, can you see my heart?" Response: "No, but it is easily known." "How?" Response: "I can hear it when you open your mouth."

Profound words. We will soon have a president whose words we are to ignore while we imagine what's in his heart. I believe the words he speaks are heartfelt. We will have a bully with the bully pulpit.

Jerry Denney, Tampa

Planned Parenthood

Health of millions at risk

Taking away safe and reliable reproductive health care is an attack on the rights of millions of Americans who already face barriers to access — people of color, people living in rural communities and low-income individuals. Defunding Planned Parenthood puts the lives and health of millions of men, women and young people across the United States at risk.

When House Speaker Paul Ryan says he is going to defund Planned Parenthood, he is putting Americans' health and well-being in jeopardy.

Catherine Lampi, Washington, D.C.

Editorial cartoon | Jan. 11

Ugly, unjustified sentiment

I am disgusted that this newspaper would put Lisa Benson's ugly political cartoon at the top of the editorial page on the morning after President Barack Obama's stirring farewell speech. The president reviewed the many accomplishments of his eight-year term and expressed a hopeful and optimistic vision of the difference citizens can make for the future. We desperately needed these reminders after a long, divisive and dispiriting political campaign.

The Benson cartoon implies that the last eight years have been a shambles and a failure. It's wrong and inappropriate.

Deborah Hart, Brooksville