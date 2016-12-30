Sunday's letters: To raise achievement, tackle poverty

Here's why DeVos will be good for education | Dec. 25, commentary

Tackle poverty, raise achievement

Disruptive change agents Betsy DeVos, Richard Corcoran and Jeb Bush fail to address the cause of underperforming schools. If they are serious about helping disadvantaged students, they need to target the real problem — the historic poverty that is endemic to the communities the schools serve. The $559 million Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program misses the mark.

Using the Massachusetts Institute of Technology living wage calculator for Pinellas County, a single parent with two dependent children needs to earn a gross income of $57,393 per year to make ends meet without public assistance. Working full-time at minimum wage, that parent would gross $16,744. That's not only a significant difference, it's below the poverty level. How many families in the communities served by underperforming schools earn anywhere near a living wage?

Here is a way to raise student achievement that will not only impact disadvantaged students but whole communities: Offer tax credits and incentives to employers who provide a living wage, or close to it, and full-time employment in or near communities with low-performing schools. In addition, offer employers incentives to collaborate with local agencies to provide tutoring, social service workshops and job training programs.

Schools reflect the communities they serve. Wise parents see education as the key to a successful life for their children, but some parents have lost hope. If their hope can be restored, they will be more likely to encourage their children to do well at school.

Repurposing the $559 million Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program into a community investment program would not only restore hope, it would transform people's lives in ways that would foster communities where schools thrive and people want to live. That's the kind of "disruptive change" we need, not the splintering of public schools.

Cindy Deadman Maxwell, Clearwater

Driving is driving me nuts | Dec. 25, Perspective

Do something about deaths

Americans kill each other every day with their cars, but most of us are indifferent to this reality. Nearly 100 people die in traffic accidents every day, with many others seriously maimed. Many of these deaths are due to negligence — people driving while texting, intoxicated, or both. Drunken driving alone is linked to about 1,000 children dying every year.

Our muted reaction to these horrendous events can be contrasted with the intensity of our reactions to terrorist attacks. About a year ago, a Gallup poll found that 51 percent of Americans were very or somewhat worried that they or someone in their family would become a victim of terrorism. This fear is reflected by the fact that our choice of political leaders is strongly influenced by their strategies to prevent terrorism. How many voters also care about what their political leaders plan to do about the highly predictable reality of 35,000 automobile-linked deaths per year?

This incongruity exists even though more Americans are killed by auto accidents in just three days than are, on average, killed by terrorists in an entire year. Every life is precious, and we should do whatever is possible to prevent terrorism. But it is irrational to devote so much attention to terrorism while virtually ignoring the elephant in the room that poses a far greater threat to our lives and our children's lives.

Bill Sacco, Tampa

Mom jailed in sleeping baby's death | Dec. 22

Steps to keep infants safe

Recent news coverage in the Tampa Bay Times about an infant co-sleeping death in Polk County brings to light a very tragic but little-known fact: More infants die in adult beds than anywhere else.

Since 2010 in Pinellas County, a total of 62 babies have died from sleep-related suffocation or asphyxiation. This was either due to where infants were put to sleep (in an adult bed, futon, sofa or air mattress) or the position in which they were put to sleep (on their fronts or sides, instead of the approved sleep position, on their backs). Adult beds and co-sleeping ranked as the No. 1 culprit.

The Pinellas County Preventable Child Death Planning Team urges all parents, relatives and caregivers to follow and share these safe sleep tips for a baby's first year of life:

• Always put babies to sleep alone on their backs in their own bassinets, cribs or pack-n-plays.

• Use a firm mattress and tight-fitting sheet, and remove all toys, blankets and bumper pads.

• Room share — don't bed share. Move the baby's crib or bassinet into the parents' room for the first year.

• Use a sleep sack or one-piece sleeper to keep the baby warm, not a loose blanket.

Join us in putting an end to infant sleep-related deaths, which are preventable. Together, let us celebrate every child's first birthday.

Dr. Marcie Biddleman, Clearwater

The writer is executive director of the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County, writing on behalf of the Pinellas County Preventable Child Death Planning Team.

Expert defends torture | Dec. 27

Torture is not who we are

The Times forgot to put quotation marks around the word "expert" in its headline. This book review, and that is what it is, is beneath a newspaper that still does real journalism. Any psychologist who advocates, or participates in, torture, for any reason, is not on the same page ethically with the American Psychological Association.

On common human grounds, torture is not what Americans do, least of all psychologists. We as a nation are better than that. If some want to return to pulling fingernails or putting out cigarettes on the bodies of other humans, they would do well to ask themselves just what's happened to the soul they once must have had. We are better than torture, surely. There are no exceptions.

It is the Times obligation, now that you have raised your "expert" on some sort of neocon altar of legitimacy, to produce a counterpoint from any of the thousands of other psychologists in Florida who still understand what their profession is about.

Thomas Maciocha, Tampa