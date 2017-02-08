Thursday's letters: Ensure supply Charlotte's Web

Medical marijuana

Ensure supply of Charlotte's Web

Severe epilepsy and other neurological disorders can be devastating on children and their families. I know. On Mother's Day 2015, we lost our beautiful daughter Ava after a grueling battle with epilepsy. For the three years Ava was with us, we did everything in our power to help her. She was on eight medications a day while going through multiple therapies. We traveled to hospitals up and down the East Coast for answers and treatment.

It wasn't until her first dose of Charlotte's Web that we saw a glimmer of hope. Ava became seizure-free and was down to two medications a day, one being Charlotte's Web — a low-THC cannabis extract oil produced from marijuana plants. Unfortunately, by that point, the devastating effects of the thousands of seizures suffered in her short life were too great to overcome.

Even though the Legislature passed a Charlotte's Web bill in 2014 establishing the framework for cultivating low-THC cannabis and producing CBD oil, the seven companies licensed to cultivate marijuana and produce CDB oil have been slow to get off the ground. In fact, Ava's father had to travel to Colorado to purchase a six-month supply of Charlotte's Web.

Consequently, there is limited accessibility and high prices for CBD oil in Florida. This unacceptable, and I'm committed to supporting those families with children like Ava who could greatly benefit from CDB oil.

That's why I added my voice at the Florida Department of Health's public hearing Wednesday in Tampa on rules governing medical marijuana. Florida needs to deliver on its promise to make Charlotte's Web available in the state. This needs to be the gold standard of therapy for children with seizures.

We need to increase the numbers of facilities that are licensed to produce the medical marijuana and CBD oil and make sure they live up to our expectations.

Lindsey Patton, Sarasota

Fiduciary rule

Investors should be vigilant

If you have a retirement saving account, it's time to get concerned.

The Labor Department's new fiduciary rule was scheduled to be phased in beginning April 10. It expands the definition of "investment advice fiduciary" in a manner that requires that compensation being paid to any person recommending an investment for a retirement account, which includes all IRAs, must be clearly spelled out. Under existing rules and practices, "incentive" fees are paid to wealth management and advisory firms for selling investment products. These fees are imbedded within the expenses of the investment. The fact that there is a payback to the adviser is typically not shared with the client. Some of these fees continue to be paid annually for as long as you hold the investment.

A 2015 report by the White House Council of Economic Advisers found that biased advice drains $17 billion a year from retirement accounts. Financial professionals have staunchly opposed the new standard because it will cost them money — in lost commissions and the added expense of compliance. The stricter fiduciary standards are expected to cost the financial services industry an estimated $2.4 billion per year. The industry is also concerned that the rule will expose them to lawsuits when a client believes an adviser did not act ethically and in the client's best interests.

With the stroke of a pen on Feb. 3, President Donald Trump signed an executive order delaying the rule's implementation by 180 days. Unless the approximately 50 percent of us who have retirement accounts speak up loud and clear, you can kiss this rule goodbye and continue to contribute part of your hard-earned retirement funds to the paychecks of those in the industry without even knowing it.

Joseph Valenti, Tampa

Give state workers a raise | Feb. 4, editorial

Workers deserve better

Thank you for shining a light on the need to give state of Florida employees a pay raise. Our wealthy governor and legislators should be ashamed. The average salary for state workers may be $43,000, but I know a 27-year employee with a bachelor's degree making $36,000.

These hard-working and dedicated employees deserve better. I have heard it said that it is hard to attract and keep thoroughbreds when you offer donkey feed, and it is borne out by the high turnover rates in employment.

As a retired state of Florida employee with 32 years of service, I lived through many lean years of no pay increases or small increases. Sadly, it seems as if things have gotten worse. Never did we go for such an extended period with no increase.

The governor and legislators should receive a copy of your editorial.

Willie Day, Seminole

Spectrum rates, ire rise | Feb. 3

Time for a change

My bill with Spectrum also went up, and when I called I was told that my promotional time was over. So I decided to end my time with them and switched to Frontier. Now my bill is $25 less and I have the same channels and a better picture.

Mary Gillingham, Clearwater

Travel ban: president vs. courts | Feb. 6

Rule of law under threat

An interviewer accuses Vladimir Putin of being "a killer" and President Donald Trump replies: "We got a lot of killers. What, you think our country is so innocent?" Then, speaking of a "so-called judge," Trump asks, "What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban?"

Two statements in one day, both of which should be troubling to all, especially conservatives and libertarians. Both statements shriek authoritarianism and disregard for our Constitution. The courts are one of the co-equal branches of government and very often the only real check on a out-of-control president or Congress.

We need to reject this descent into totalitarianism. We are better than that, and we need to speak up and demand that this country remains a democracy where both the courts and an informed populace insist we follow both our Constitution and the better angels of our nature.

Bill Baird, St. Petersburg