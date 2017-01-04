Thursday's letters: Look deeper into crash causes

Wrong-way driver is killed | Dec. 31

Look deeper into crash causes

Many years ago while attending USC in Los Angeles, I heard a talk by a California state police officer about a new approach to the investigation of one-car accidents that seemed to have no explanation.

In addition to the usual on-scene investigation, the California troopers also looked into the activities of the at-fault driver during the previous 24 hours. In more than half the cases, they found that the driver had suffered some severe emotional crisis such as a romantic breakup, divorce, loss of job, etc. — things over which other people were known to have committed suicide. Since these drivers seldom left suicide notes, police could not rule their deaths as suicides but believed that to be the real cause.

This is not to say that the last week's wrong-way crash on the Sunshine Skyway was suicide, but investigators should look into that possibility in these kinds of otherwise unexplained accidents.

Alfred J. D'Amario, Hudson

Watch your Legislature | Dec. 30, commentary

Her voice will be missed

So sad to pick up the Times and find that this would be Paula Dockery's last column before she takes a voluntary sabbatical. For the past two years or so I found her column to be the very best in the business regarding Florida politics. If I had the authority I would make her columns required reading for every state government official.

Here's wishing Dockery the best and hoping that her column returns soon.

Tom Meyers, Tampa

Affordable Care Act

A public responsibility

In an equitable society, four functions need to remain not for profit: schools, the postal service, prisons and most of all health care. Republican members of Congress are setting out to shred the Affordable Care Act and make it even more of a private entity. Medicare and Medicaid are on their list to drag into the private sector. Insurance companies pull one-third of the money out of health care, and that money could certainly be put to better use.

Tom Reid, Seminole

One leader at a time | Dec. 30, commentary

Childish behavior

Having spent a lot of time in classrooms with 2-year-olds, I have a pretty good idea of what behavior for that age group looks like. There usually is at least one child who, when not immediately getting what he or she wants, will throw a tantrum, grab toys from others, hit and/or bite, kick over others' block structures and scribble on others' papers.

When someone else has the teacher's attention, such a child may push the other away and yell "mine." "Mine" and "me-me-me" is the mantra of the twos. Wouldn't it be lovely if Donald Trump would turn three? Three is usually a much more balanced and happy age for all.

Alice Smith, St. Petersburg

Donations pour in to lemonade stand Dec. 31

Heartening lessons

I felt so sad when I read about these children losing all their hard-earned money, and I was so happy when so many people came forward and donated to them. Thank goodness there are still many good people out there despite all the negatives we read.

I hope the children will learn at least two things from this. First, what a joy it is to receive gifts from strangers. Second, what a joy it is to share our good fortune with others who are worse off than we are. I am sure this windfall will help Lucas White's family in their difficult time and hopefully they will split some of their money with a reputable charity and thereby feel this joy of giving.

Enid Lythgoe, Largo

Russian hacking

U.S. must be on guard

I find it incomprehensible that our nation is so unprepared for cyber attacks against our critical infrastructure, at a time when the literary world has been regaled with fictionalized accounts of America's enemies engaged in technological warfare, overtly and covertly. One most troubling account was the attack on our critical infrastructure, particularly our military complex. The ramifications range from cyber controlling our own weapons systems to shutting down our power grids. This is not too unrealistic given that 75 percent of our power companies are privately held and have only basic security systems in place, absolutely no challenge to sophisticated hackers.

Inviting a foreign power to engage in cyber espionage against us sets a dangerous precedent. To do so is not only reckless but extremely dangerous. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said that Russia is no friend of ours, yet our president-elect is complimenting a former KGB agent, a ruthless tyrant who has murdered his political opponents.

If we do not remain vigilant we will pay a huge price for our complacency.

John Helleis, Spring Hill

Rouson files popular vote bill | Jan. 1

Protect states' rights

State Sen. Darryl Rouson's legislative filing to require the state's electors to vote for the winner of the national popular vote is a back-door method to eliminate the original meaning of the Electoral College: to protect states' rights. In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton stated that a few large cities or states should not determine the direction of the entire country.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by about 2.8 million but she won California by 4.3 million, therefore she actually lost the other 49 states by 1.5 million. Why should the rest of the country abide by what California desires? That is the purpose of the Electoral College.

Barry Mann, Tampa