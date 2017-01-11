Thursday's letters: Polluters should pay for Everglades cleanup

Legislature faces a watershed | Jan. 8

Polluters should pay for cleanup

I am pleased to read that Senate President Joe Negron is seeking to "detox" the Everglades by cleaning up the pollution that feeds it. But when it comes to responsibility for cleanup funding, why funding from general revenues? Should we not benefit from Florida's Constitution, in which Article 2, Section 7 provides: "Those in the Everglades Agricultural Area who cause water pollution within the Everglades Protection Area or the Everglades Agricultural Area shall be primarily responsible for paying the costs of the abatement of that pollution"? Or from Florida Statutes 376.121, which begins: "The Legislature finds that extensive damage to the state's natural resources is the likely result of a pollutant discharge and that it is essential that the state adequately assess and recover the cost of such damage from responsible parties"?

Why should not the polluters pay for the cleanup?

Jacobs Dick, Tierra Verde

Affordable Care Act

Votes and consequences

I believe that any lawmaker who votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a working replacement plan in place should be required to give up his or her health coverage. Let's see how they like having a trip to the emergency room as their only access to a doctor.

Sam Jordan, St. Petersburg

President-elect Trump

Elementary education

From the tweeter in chief: "Britain, a longtime U.S. ally, is very special!" Thanks for that news flash. As the president-elect learns third-grade-level history and geography for the first time in his life, I guess he's just so excited to share with exclamation points. God help the Republic.

Pete Cardillo, Tampa

Vet charged in airport shooting | Jan. 8

Beef up airport security

For years the Israelis have warned us that our security outside the gate check area is nonexistent and we are exposed. Well, it happened in Fort Lauderdale.

A couple months ago I was in Vienna, Austria. In the check-in area hall you have three or four pairs of police with submachine guns patrolling the hall and profiling people who enter. They even walk outside where people get out of their vehicles. In the arrivals area, the same security. Pairs of police patrolling with a sharp eye and armed to the teeth. Every airport in Europe is guarded similarly.

We live in happy happy progressive La La Land. This is another in a long list of failures of the Obama presidency.

Peter Sontag, Clearwater

The case for sensible spending on sports, movies | Jan. 8, editorial

Public investment, payback

I oppose your advocating public support of professional sports facilities. Many of the owners of professional sports teams are billionaires, and the players mostly earn multimillion-dollar salaries. The stands are packed. There is no reason why successful enterprises need public subsidies.

If we the public invest in these facilities, we should be treated as partial owners and get a substantial share of the profits and have a say in the management of the franchise.

George Sirusas, St. Pete Beach

New generation leads Tampa Bay Catholics Jan. 5

Respectful coverage

The religious right often accuses the secular media of disrespecting them and their beliefs. This was definitely not the case regarding the coverage of the installation of our new Roman Catholic bishop last week. The Times columnists and reporters wrote honestly and respectfully about now-Bishop Gregory Parkes, his role in the church and what it all means to our community. The front-page color photograph taken at the installation Mass was beautiful.

Thanks to our local print and broadcast media for objective coverage of this event that meant so much to so many of our residents.

Theressa Placke, Tampa

Verdict is in on this 40-year rivalry | Jan. 8, John Romano column

For the common good

John Romano's interview with State Attorney Bernie McCabe and Public Defender Bob Dillinger was both personal and insightful. However, it barely touched the surface of the huge contributions these two have made in the name of improving justice. They have worked tirelessly, separately and together, to achieve better outcomes for juveniles, alternatives to expensive incarceration, and a focus on mental health treatment for everyone who comes in contact with the criminal courts.

When I served as a juvenile judge, I sat on the Juvenile Welfare Board with both Dillinger and McCabe. They were dedicated stewards of the taxpayers' money while being open to new and progressive programs that helped Pinellas County children and families.

When I met judges from around the state and we discussed Pinellas County's highly rated juvenile and criminal justice system, its diversion programs and other innovations, the judges often were in disbelief that our state attorney and public defender were so cooperative and innovative.

Irene Sullivan, Pinellas Park

Several Trump picks yet to turn in ethics forms | Jan. 8

McConnell's hypocrisy

In his rush to confirm Donald Trump's appointees, Sen. Mitch McConnell blames the Democrats' insistence on following disclosure rules on "sour grapes," but the real fault lies with the appointees themselves who have failed to file their disclosure statements. McConnell would be a lot more credible if he would point out the last time he voted for an appointee who had similarly failed to meet his or her disclosure obligations.

Steven Shepard, Clearwater